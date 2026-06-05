Super Regional Pregame: Thompson’s scouting report on Ole Miss starts with ‘power’

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson needed just one word this week to describe Ole Miss ahead of the Auburn Super Regional this weekend.

“Power. I would just use the word power,” Thompson said. “Power legs, power bats, power fastballs, power stuff. I would just use the word power. It’s all the way around.”

Ole Miss (39-21) and No. 4 national seed Auburn (42-20) open their best-of-three Super Regional Friday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha.

Ole Miss Spirit contributor Brad Logan sets the stage with a pregame Talk of Champions. Hear from Thompson, Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco and others.

The Rebels are making their first Super Regional appearance since their 2022 national championship season. Auburn is hosting a Super for the second consecutive year and fifth time under Thompson, an Amory native.

The Tigers advanced by winning four straight elimination games in the Auburn Regional, including an 8-3 victory over Milwaukee in a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday. Thompson sees similarities between the two SEC programs.

“You’re playing another great team that we didn’t play this year, a conference foe and somebody I respect so very much in Mike Bianco and Ole Miss,” Thompson said.

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Ole Miss and Auburn didn’t meet in the regular season despite being SEC rivals.

Thompson believes the familiarity of facing another conference opponent removes much of the mystery typically associated with a Super Regional matchup.

“It’s going to be our 11th SEC weekend,” Thompson said.

Ole Miss enters the weekend fresh off a Lincoln Regional sweep. The Rebels won three games behind a dominant pitching, especially from the bullpen, and timely offense.

Auburn counters with one of the nation’s most complete teams. The Tigers rank among the SEC leaders in both pitching and offense.

For Thompson, the deciding factor won’t be talent.

“Who can stay present? Who can execute the best?” Thompson said. “There’s enough talent on both sides and both teams to find a way through this three-game series.”

The Ole Miss Spirit/Talk of Champions Super Regional coverage is powered by College Corner.

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