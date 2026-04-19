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The bats exploded late and No. 25 Ole Miss won the pitching duel with Tennessee

11by: Jake Thompson26 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
Ole Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta (32) and Ole Miss infielder Brayden Randle (1) celebrate after Bissetta hits a grand slam
Ole Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta (32) and Ole Miss infielder Brayden Randle (1) celebrate after Bissetta hits a grand slam in the ninth inning during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. Mandatory credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A pitchers duel ensued in Knoxville on Saturday but the Ole Miss bats woke up late and clinched its sixth straight SEC win.

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