The bats exploded late and No. 25 Ole Miss won the pitching duel with Tennessee

The bats exploded late and No. 25 Ole Miss won the pitching duel with Tennesseeby: Jake Thompson26 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss outfielder Tristan Bissetta (32) and Ole Miss infielder Brayden Randle (1) celebrate after Bissetta hits a grand slam in the ninth inning during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. Mandatory credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectA pitchers duel ensued in Knoxville on Saturday but the Ole Miss bats woke up late and clinched its sixth straight SEC win.