Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Join Now

The coaching situation for Ole Miss in the CFP is 'different' but the results are the same so far

11by: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3
Screenshot
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. takes questions from a member of the press during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals Media Day at Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. Players and coaches from Ole Miss and Georgia took questions from the press. Mandatory credit: © Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on Thursday a lot of the attention on Tuesday was on the Rebels 'different' postseason coaching situation.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
OMSpirit
+
+
One subscription: The best Ole Miss Rebels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.