The key points of Trinidad Chambliss' petition for injunction against the NCAA

As renowned attorney Tom Mars stated this week, there was a petition for injunction filed on behalf of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss on Friday.

The petition is for preliminary and permanent injunctive relief for Chambliss, the petitioner, against the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and was filed with the Lafayette County Chancery Court in Oxford.

Filing with Lafayette County courts is allowable because the NCAA “transacts business within the State of Mississippi” and the venue being in Oxford is proper is allowed due to Chambliss seeking to secure his eligibility to play collegiate football for Ole Miss, which is located in Lafayette County.

Now that those details are out of the way here are the important details to Friday’s filing and why Mars is fighting the NCAA to grant Chambliss a second year with the Rebels.

The petition argues that Chambliss should not have been denied a waiver by the NCAA for another year of eligibility, keeping him from currently being able to play football for Ole Miss in the 2026 season.

“This action arises from the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s bad-faith, unreasonable, and arbitrary decision to deny Trinidad Chambliss the opportunity to compete in the upcoming 2026-2027 college football season at the University of Mississippi,” the petition reads.

Chambliss has competed in three “countable” seasons of college football the petition states. Two as quarterback at Ferris State University in the Fall of 2023 and 2024. Chambliss then transferred to Ole Miss last May and played this past season.

“The NCAA, in violation of its own bylaws and policies, is denying Trinidad the opportunity to compete as a student-athlete in fall 2026 – his final, and only fourth, college football season.”

The reason for seeking the year of eligibility to play another season at Ole Miss stems from Chambliss having a medical issue.

Mars is arguing on Chambliss’ behalf that he missed a third season at Ferris State due to a “cascade of medical illnesses which plagued” the quarterback since June 2017 and did not get resolved until December 2024.

Trinidad was exposed to Epstein-Barr virus (‘EB virus’) and let to him contracting infectious mononucleosis or ‘Mono.’ This is noteworthy, the petition claims, due to Chambliss later experiencing an atypical recurrence of the disease, laying dormant until May 2020.

The second bout of ‘Mono’ were much more “severe” and “debilitating,” causing swelling of the neck, throat and nasal cavities. This all led to Chambliss getting tonsillitis and during his senior year of high school also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the petition.

Fast forward to the start of the 2022 season at Ferris State, Chambliss doctors discovered all the symptoms were returning and his tonsils were enlarged. This led to Chambliss doctor recommending surgery to remedy the issues Chambliss was experiencing, but he opted for medical management rather than surgery.

The recovery from surgery would take from six to eight weeks and cause Chambliss to miss significant time during the 2022 football season. An examination in December 2022 after the football season Chambliss’ doctor noticed the tonsils still enlarged. After years of treatment and management though still dealing with lingering effects Chambliss opted for surgery at the end of 2024.

Chambliss did not play in a game during the 2022 season, leading to seeking a medical waiver due to experiencing the issues during that season.

“Given the chronicity and documented impact of his symptoms, it is medically reasonable to conclude that chronic tonsillitis and its related complications limited his ability to participate consistently in high-intensity collegiate athletics during the 2022 season. These health issues affected his availability and performance during conditioning, practice, and game preparation,” read a letter written by Dr. Anthony Howard providing medical history to the NCAA.

Howard’s letter was presented by Ole Miss to the NCAA on November 24, 2025 along with letters from Ferris State head coach Tony Annese and from Ferris State’s former Assistant AD of Sports Medicine, Brett Knight, all corroborating Chambliss’ incapacity for the 2022 season.

The NCAA still denied Chambliss waiver request, leading to an appeal this week.

Mars, and local Mississippi attorney William Liston, filed the petition for injunction days later. They are alleging the NCAA is guilty of a bad-faith breach of contract with Ole Miss — of which Chambliss is a third-party beneficiary.

Last month Chambliss announced his intention to return to Ole Miss for a second season if granted the extra year of eligibility. He re-signed with the Grove Collective and is set to have a NIL and revenue share deal in excess of $5 million for the 2026 season if he is eligible to play.

Mars is arguing the NCAA is now keeping Chambliss from wages he is entitled to due to signing a contract on top of keeping him from being eligible to play another football season.

What happens now is the petition will be heard in front of a Lafayette County judge. When that will happen has not been revealed nor which judge will be hearing the argument, at least not publicly known.

This move is one that Mars and Chambliss, along with Ole Miss, are confident will have the quarterback playing football as a Rebel this Fall. If not, newly signed Auburn transfer Deuce Knight would be the presumed started with a returning Walker Howard and redshirt sophomore AJ Maddox serving as the backups in the room.