The latest in the Chambliss vs. NCAA case? Ole Miss QB claims he missed out on video game cover

The latest filing in the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility case against the NCAA added a new layer on Thursday in the form of a missed opportunity for the Ole Miss quarterback to be the face of the next NCAA football video game.

According to the filing Chambliss is seeking extra-contractual damages with the possibility of punitive damages later. The alleged bad-faith denial by the NCAA of Chambliss’ eligibility waiver have damaged his potential earnings, personal brand and emotional well-being.

A notable example of the NCAA attempting to do more than keep Chambliss from playing college football this season is this back-and-forth and dragged out court proceedings have allegedly cost him potentially being on the cover of this year’s EA sports college football game.

The game usually releases in late July or early August but cover athletes are picked months in advance to get photos and marketing materials ready for the rollout. The filing claims Chambliss and his representation were in talks with EA Sports as recently as this month.

“During and after hearing on the motion for preliminary injunction, Trinidad was in negotiations with Electronic Arts (a/k/a ‘EA Sports’),” the filing states.

The filing continues to claim that as of March 6 Chambliss was one of three college football players, “if not EA Sports’ favored player” to land the coveted cover athlete spot for College Football 27. The filing does not mention who the other two alleged players in the running for the cover spot are.

Three days later EA Sports walked away from negotiations with Chambliss, citing the uncertainty of his status for the 2026 season the filing goes on to claim.

Judge Robert Whitwell granted Chambliss his preliminary injunction inside a Calhoun County Courthouse on February 12. The NCAA filed to appeal that decision earlier this month, asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to expedite the proceedings before the start of this season.

A decision in the favor of the NCAA and being done via the express lane does not seem likely to come from the MS Supreme Court.

“The reason that hearing went the way it went was to basically inoculate it against an appeal,” On3’s Andy Staples said earlier this month. “The judge spelled out exactly where he thought the NCAA decided unfairly against Trinidad Chambliss.”

Ole Miss is set to start Spring practices on March 23 with Chambliss taking the field with the rest of the team.