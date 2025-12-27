The Ole Miss defense gets a second shot at Georgia and a chance at redemption in Sugar Bowl

The Ole Miss defense gets a second shot at Georgia and a chance at redemption in Sugar Bowlby: Jake Thompson15 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is sacked by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn ImagesNext week's College Football Playoff quarterfinal allows Ole Miss to have another shot at forcing a Georgia punt and redeeming itself.