Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Join Now

The Ole Miss defense gets a second shot at Georgia and a chance at redemption in Sugar Bowl

11by: Jake Thompson15 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Georgia
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is sacked by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Next week's College Football Playoff quarterfinal allows Ole Miss to have another shot at forcing a Georgia punt and redeeming itself.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
OMSpirit
+
+
One subscription: The best Ole Miss Rebels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.