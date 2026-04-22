The Ole Miss offense is playing loose in April since Judd Utermark's home run at Florida

The Ole Miss offense is playing loose in April since Judd Utermark's home run at Floridaby: Jake Thompson51 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss infielder Judd Utermark (27) swings for the ball during a college baseball game between Ole Miss and Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Southern Miss 10-3. Mandatory credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesOne swing of the bat by Judd Utermark seemingly took all the pressure off the Ole Miss offense during this 13-game stretch.