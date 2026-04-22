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The Ole Miss offense is playing loose in April since Judd Utermark's home run at Florida

11by: Jake Thompson51 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
Ole Miss infielder Judd Utermark (27) swings for the ball during a college baseball game between Ole Miss and Southern Miss at
Ole Miss infielder Judd Utermark (27) swings for the ball during a college baseball game between Ole Miss and Southern Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Southern Miss 10-3. Mandatory credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One swing of the bat by Judd Utermark seemingly took all the pressure off the Ole Miss offense during this 13-game stretch.

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