The season did not end how Ole Miss wanted, but it was one for the ages

The season did not end how Ole Miss wanted, but it was one for the agesby: Jake Thompson48 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) cries and is hugged by offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) after losing the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. Mandatory credit: Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesOle Miss was not supposed to be playing for a shot at the national title but the 2025 season is one to be remembered forever.