The Week in Ole Miss Athletics: Basketball in final push and baseball continues non-conference run

Mid-February means the athletic calendar for Ole Miss is filled on every day and this week is no different with key home games for the women’s basketball team and baseball has its first midweek contests.

This past weekend broke the seal on the 2026 college baseball season and the Rebels took care of business with a sweep over Nevada, which is not a typical opening weekend cupcake that will sometimes come through O-U Stadium this time of year.

The Wolf Pack are favorites to win the Mountain West and featured the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year in Sean Yamaguchi. Still, Ole Miss (3-0) outscored them 29-6.

“I thought we did a good job of not swinging and chasing, and sometimes that’s tough in the first weekend,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said on Sunday. “Where you’re so amped up that you want to do well. But I thought we did good controlling the strike zone all weekend long.”

Up next are the first two midweek games of the season, hosting always pesky Arkansas State (3-0) on Tuesday and Jackson State (1-2) on Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for a 4 p.m. CT first pitch.

Then Missouri State (2-1) comes to Oxford for the second weekend series of the season. Games are set for Friday (4 p.m CT), Saturday (2 p.m. CT) and Sunday (1:30 p.m. CT).

The No. 21-ranked Ole Miss softball team is home for the first time this season, too. The Rebels host Miami (Ohio) on Monday at 1 p.m. CT before going back out on the road to Birmingham, Alabama this weekend to take on Mercer, Southern Illinois and Missouri State.

As for the Ole Miss basketball programs its a story of two teams heading in opposite directions.

The women’s team was named among the Top 16 overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament in Saturday’s first reveal but the Rebels promptly lost the first game after that, falling to No. 18 Kentucky in Lexington on Sunday.

There is plenty of opportunity to bounce back this week as the gauntlet schedule continues for Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s squad.

Up first is No. 21 Tennessee (16-7, 8-3) coming to Oxford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT for the make up game that was postponed last month due to Winter Storm Fern devastating the region. Then No. 7 LSU (22-4, 8-4) comes to Oxford on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT and the week wraps up in Columbia to play No. 3 South Carolina (25-2, 11-1) on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.

The hosting seed is still there for the Rebels to secure but the setback at Kentucky puts them behind the 8-ball the rest of this week and a slim margin for error.

When it comes to the men’s basketball team the downward spiral of a season continued on Saturday in a loss to Mississippi State. The losing skid is currently at seven games for Ole Miss (11-4, 3-9) and its next chance to snap comes on Wednesday at Texas A&M (17-8, 7-5) at 6 p.m. CT. Then the week concludes back in Oxford on Saturday against No. 14 Florida (19-6, 10-2) at 11 a.m. CT.