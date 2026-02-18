There is no chance for rest for No. 17 Ole Miss with No. 7 LSU as the gauntlet week continues

There is no chance for rest for No. 17 Ole Miss with No. 7 LSU as the gauntlet week continuesby: Jake Thompson2 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss forward Latasha Lattimore (8) is defended by Tennessee's Deniya Prawl (25) in a NCAA women’s college basketball game at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. Mandatory credit: Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesThe gauntlet week is at its midpoint for No. 17 Ole Miss after the win over No. 21 Tennessee. Up next is No. 7 LSU 48 hours later.