‘They busted through that ceiling’: Cobb on Ole Miss’ breakthrough

‘They busted through that ceiling’: Cobb on Ole Miss’ breakthroughby: Ben Garrett42 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and running back Kewan Lacy (5) lift the trophy after the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn ImagesCBS Sports’ David Cobb isn’t the first national college football analyst to say Ole Miss proved Lane Kiffin wrong with its playoff run.