'They're picking up momentum': Miami's coordinators echo Cristobal's high praise of Ole Miss

'They're picking up momentum': Miami's coordinators echo Cristobal's high praise of Ole Missby: Jake Thompson12 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn ImagesMiami head coach Mario Cristobal offered high praise for Ole Miss last weekend. His coordinators echoed it during Fiesta Bowl media day.