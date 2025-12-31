Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Join Now

To Bye or Not to Bye? Ole Miss and Georgia on the great Sugar Bowl debate

11by: Jake Thompson6 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands while posing for pictures during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. Mandatory credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Ole Miss and Georgia kick off in the Sugar Bowl one team will be 12 days removed from its last game and the other nearly four weeks.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
OMSpirit
+
+
One subscription: The best Ole Miss Rebels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.