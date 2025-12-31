To Bye or Not to Bye? Ole Miss and Georgia on the great Sugar Bowl debate

To Bye or Not to Bye? Ole Miss and Georgia on the great Sugar Bowl debateby: Jake Thompson6 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss head coach Pete Golding and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands while posing for pictures during a press conference for the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orleans, La., on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. Mandatory credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesWhen Ole Miss and Georgia kick off in the Sugar Bowl one team will be 12 days removed from its last game and the other nearly four weeks.