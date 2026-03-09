Topher Jones is not an every day player at Ole Miss but is maximizing his opportunities

When Topher Jones made the decision to come to Ole Miss he knew that meant being an everyday player was not in the cards for him this season.

That did not stop the Pearl River Community College transfer from coming to Oxford. Jones is grateful for any opportunity he gets and on Sunday that meant playing in a new position for the first time.

With an outfield still in flux Jones got the nod to start in left field in the series finale against Evansville.

“Just pouring into guys, pouring into winning. I think I knew coming in, I knew Judd (Utermark) was staying at third and I knew I was going to be a guy in and out,” Jones said. “Really just showing up and trying to be at my best every day.”

The move to the outfield started when Jones was asked to out there and catch fly balls in batting practice. That led to confidence in Jones that he could handle the position if ever asked to play in a game.

While not much of a challenge in adapting to a new position, Jones says it is easier than his previous post.

“It’s a little bit easier than third base, I would say,” Jones said. “The only difference would be I’m on my own out there. I kind of feel like I’m on an island. But, no. I had a good time out there.”

Jones is not an everyday bat for Ole Miss but he is making the most of those opportunities at the plate, too.

The sample size is low but in eight games played and 12 at-bats Jones is currently hitting .333 with a double and a home run and two runs batted in. Sunday saw Jones hit his first double as Rebel and his first home run came in last Tuesday’s win against Memphis.

In his freshman season last year at Pearl River Jones hit .358 and had a .459 on base percentage, leading the team in RBIs with 72 and hit 11 home runs. The power is there but it will be interesting to watch as Jones gets chances against Southeastern Conference arms moving forward this season.

“He’s been very patient and when we put him in there he has a really good at-bat,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “First start in the outfield, maybe in his life. Who knows? We practiced it one day and so we put him out there and he looked like he could catch it. …I really wanted to get him a chance to be out there and really have a full game, offensively.”

With the musical chairs that is the outfield right now Jones could get another opportunity, soon. But when that might be is any one’s guess. Jones will be ready and waiting, though.