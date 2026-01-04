Transfer Portal Sunday: Ole Miss hosts LSU WR Kyle Parker, multiple defensive targets

Transfer Portal Sunday: Ole Miss hosts LSU WR Kyle Parker, multiple defensive targetsby: Ben Garrett57 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppNov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker (12) reacts to making a first down against Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Nazir Ward (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn ImagesSunday is a busy a visit day for Ole Miss in the transfer portal, including LSU WR Kyle Parker on campus.