Trinidad Chambliss is finally out of the courtroom and back on an Ole Miss practice field

Trinidad Chambliss is finally out of the courtroom and back on an Ole Miss practice fieldby: Jake Thompson57 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppOle Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down after his run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. Mandatory credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesAfter spending an offseason in and out of courtrooms Trinidad Chambliss is now enjoying his first Spring as the Ole Miss quarterback.