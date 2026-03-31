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Trinidad Chambliss is finally out of the courtroom and back on an Ole Miss practice field

11by: Jake Thompson57 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down after his run against the Miami Hurricanes during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 8, 2026. Mandatory credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After spending an offseason in and out of courtrooms Trinidad Chambliss is now enjoying his first Spring as the Ole Miss quarterback.

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