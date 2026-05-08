Trinidad Chambliss went from stretching $2,000 to leading Ole Miss’ title pursuit

Trinidad Chambliss went from stretching $2,000 to leading Ole Miss’ title pursuitby: Ben Garrett1 hour agoSpiritBenRead In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterbacks coach Joe Judge with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesTrinidad Chambliss was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion around Big Rapids, Michigan, trying to stretch $2,000 across an entire semester.