Two-thirds of Ole Miss' starting rotation is TBA entering series with No. 6 Mississippi State

The first six weekends of the season No. 18 Ole Miss had a starting rotation in tact, but that is changing heading into the third weekend of Southeastern Conference play and No. 6 Mississippi State coming to Oxford.

All the pitching probables for all eight SEC weekend series were released by the league on Thursday and the Rebels (19-7, 3-3 SEC) listed Hunter Elliott in his usual Friday slot then two TBAs for Saturday and Sunday.

The second game still having a bit of mystery to it is not a surprise with Cade Townsend’s status still unknown for this weekend against the Bulldogs. He missed last weekend’s start against Kentucky after suffering shoulder inflammation that took him out of the game at Texas in the second inning on March 14.

Thursday’s first player availability report of the weekend saw Ole Miss list Townsend as ‘Questionable.’ Marko Sipila and Grayson Gibson were also listed with the same designation. Sipila last pitched in that March 14 game against Texas.

“I don’t know what the next weekend looks like, but I think he’s in a good spot,” Ole Miss head coach Bianco said of Townsend last Saturday. “He threw again (on Saturday) and felt really good. So we’ll see where we are as the days progress.”

What might be surprising to some, though maybe not, is the Sunday starting slot not occupied by Wil Libbert. The Missouri transfer has pitched in the third game of every weekend this season up to this week.

In the first two SEC starts of the season Libbert has an earned run average of 11.57 and a 0-1 record. He’s pitched seven innings, giving up 10 runs – nine earned – off 13 hits while walking eight and issuing five walks.

There are plenty of options for both days with either Hudson Calhoun or Taylor Rabe possibly getting the Sunday start if Townsend ends up pitching on Saturday, or both could start if Townsend is a scratch for a second straight start.

Ole Miss will not be the only team at Oxford-University Stadium dealing with pitching injuries this weekend.

Mississippi State (21-4, 4-2) will not have regular Friday starter Ryan McPherson on the mound to open the all-important SEC series. Instead, sophomore left-hander Charlie Foster will get the start. Foster, who was part of the weekend rotation to start the season, has a 5.11 ERA and a 0-0 record in eight appearances and three starts. He’s allowed nine runs – seven earned – off 13 hits and three extra-base hits including a home run.

McPherson left last Friday’s game against Vanderbilt after a warm up toss ahead of the fifth inning. Initial fears of an elbow injury that was season-ending but there is the expectation McPherson will pitch again sometime this year.

Sophomore left-hander Tomas Valincius (5-0, 1.04 ERA) will start Saturday’s game and sophomore right-hander Duke Stone (4-0, 4.10 ERA) will start Sunday’s series finale.

Friday’s series opener is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch and will air on SEC Network+, as will Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. CT game. Sunday’s game will air on SEC Network with a 3 p.m. CT first pitch.