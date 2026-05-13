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‘Uncalled for and unnecessary’: National voices side with Ole Miss after Kiffin, Sarkisian criticism

Ben Garrettby: Ben Garrett41 minutes agoSpiritBen
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi
Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) carries the Magnolia Bowl trophy after defeating the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

National college football voices are openly siding with Ole Miss after the Rebels spent the last two days absorbing online haymakers.

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