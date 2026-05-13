‘Uncalled for and unnecessary’: National voices side with Ole Miss after Kiffin, Sarkisian criticism

‘Uncalled for and unnecessary’: National voices side with Ole Miss after Kiffin, Sarkisian criticismby: Ben Garrett41 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppSep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) carries the Magnolia Bowl trophy after defeating the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesNational college football voices are openly siding with Ole Miss after the Rebels spent the last two days absorbing online haymakers.