WATCH: Trinidad Chambliss takes the NCAA to court in Pittsboro

A successful injunction in Pittsboro, Mississippi would effectively secure Trinidad Chambliss as Ole Miss’ quarterback in 2026 — regardless of the NCAA’s recent appeal ruling.

Join Ben Garrett (OMSpirit.com), Sudu Upadhya, Brad Logan and senior legal counsel John Cox for an all-new Talk of Champions LIVE from the Calhoun County Courthouse. Judge Robert Whitwell is hearing the preliminary injunction motion on this Thursday, February 12.

