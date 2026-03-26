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'We had a guy in our building': Keith Carter knew Pete Golding was the right person for Ole Miss

11by: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 3-Tulane at Mississippi
Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts with athletic director Keith Carter after defeating the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter knew it was a risk to promote Pete Golding to head coach but the CFP run confirmed his gut feeling.

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