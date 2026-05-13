What is the estimated valuation for the 2026 Ole Miss football roster?

In the new world of college athletics the discussion always turns to how much did Ole Miss spend on its football roster, relative to the rest of the Southeastern Conference.

Plenty of numbers have been tossed around about other programs in the SEC and nationally, but College Front Office (CFO) has released estimated roster valuations for all Power 4 programs and Notre Dame.

Per CFO, Ole Miss has a valuation of $35.2 million for its 2026 roster. That sits sixth-highest among SEC teams and 11th-highest among all teams. Texas sits at the top, both nationally and in the SEC, with a roster valuation of $47.9 million.

A breakdown of that number has $20.7 million going towards retained players from the 2025 roster, $13.4 million towards transfer portal additions and then $1 million going to high school signees.

“Happy to have such good turnover,” Williams Evans, Director of Development for the Grove Collective, said this past weekend to the Ole Miss Spirit. “A lot of good guys coming back, and I think we’re going to be excited to have another good team this year.”

A reminder: this is simply what the Rebels roster is valued at for the upcoming football season. Not what each player was actually paid in their respective NIL packages.

The method in how CFO comes up with the valuation number is by measuring on-field projection, position value, program & market, talent assessment, experience & eligibility, depth chart role as well as social & brand reach.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 in the SEC is LSU at $42.8 million, Texas A&M ($38.9 million), Alabama ($37.2 million), Tennessee ($35.7 million), Georgia ($34.2 million), Oklahoma ($33 million), South Carolina ($32 million) and Florida ($30.6 million).

Breaking the valuations down to an individual player, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has the fifth-highest valuation at $6 million among all players from teams CFO listed. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah tops the list with a valuation of $10 million.

Chambliss is tied with LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt ($6 million) for second-highest valuation among SEC players behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning ($6.8 million).

Below is a list of the valuations for the top returning players for Ole Miss and key portal additions. The full roster can be viewed here.