What's next for Caleb Odom at Ole Miss in a John David Baker system?by: Jake Thompson1 hour agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels tight end Caleb Odom (4) makes a catch on a two point conversion against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesJohn David Baker is bringing a system to Ole Miss that is more tight end friendly. That bodes well for Caleb Odom after a so-so 2025 season.