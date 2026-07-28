Which games does Ole Miss have the best chance to win?

The 2026 season starts in a little over a month for Ole Miss and there are College Football Playoff expectations after last year’s semifinal run.

But that requires a bevy of wins racked up over the course of the 12-game schedule and now with a ninth Southeastern Conference game it ups the ante in level of difficulty and margin of error.

For the Rebels it is a schedule that ESPN’s analytics deems the fifth toughest on its strength of schedule metrics. Of the top 20 strength of schedule teams all 16 SEC schools are on there.

The race to the CFP becomes a little more treacherous for Ole Miss and the rest of the contenders in the SEC with the added game. Even SEC commissioner Greg Sankey acknowledged at least week’s SEC Media Days of some “unsatisfactory” talks with CFP members during the Spring meetings in Destin, Florida.

“We had what I’ll call an unsastifactory conversation with members of the College Football Playoff staff and some of their advisors in Destin,” Sankey said. “That’s rehashing from a couple months ago. That’s not a secret. That’s a reminder of that process needing to continually improve. My confidence is that people will act with integrity. I do think we have questions about the understanding of the strength and rigor associated with competing in the Southeastern Conference.”

For Ole Miss, its schedule becomes more of a tightrope walk with uncertainty looming over how the CFP committee will view the new SEC schedule. ESPN’s analytics has posted chances of victory for all of the Rebels games with hits matchup predictor as the preseason is about to fire up.

The easiest games, in terms of chance to win, appear to be against Wofford (99 percent), Charlotte (over 98 percent) and the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State (nearly 85 percent). None of the remaining nine games has a percentage higher than 69.1 percent, which is the opener against Louisville.

Ole Miss has eight games where it has a percentage chance to win, 50 or higher. The four games that are viewed as losing efforts, via percetages, are against LSU, at Texas, Georgia and at Oklahoma. A record of 8-4 would all but doom the CFP chances for the Rebels and probably make them a Citrus Bowl favorite, or worse.

Of course the percentages fluctuate as the season starts and games are played. But as of right now that is how the computers view Ole Miss and its 12-game schedule.

Below is the complete 2026 Ole Miss schedule and current percent chance of winning