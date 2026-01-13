Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Join Now

Who Ole Miss could have redshirted if new nine-game threshold was allowed in 2025

11by: Jake Thompson27 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Andrew Maddox (95) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The redshirt threshold was voted to increase to 9 games by FBS coaches this week. Ole Miss could have saved a year for key players in 2025.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
OMSpirit
+
+
One subscription: The best Ole Miss Rebels coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.