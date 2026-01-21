Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Who will Ole Miss turn to as its Princewill Umanmielen replacement for next season?

by: Jake Thompson
Syndication: The Register Guard
Oregon outside linebacker Blake Purchase pressures Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Mandatory credit: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The worst kept secret of the final days in the transfer window was revealed with Princewell Umanmielen leaving Ole Miss for LSU.

