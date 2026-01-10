Who’s Left and Why: Breaking down Ole Miss’ eight portal departures (so far)by: Ben Garrett16 minutes agoSpiritBenRead In AppNov 8, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) reacts with offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) after a touchdown during the first quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn ImagesOle Miss football has lost eight players to the NCAA Transfer Portal, including four since the Fiesta Bowl.