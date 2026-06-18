Will Echoles is the 'anchor' of the Ole Miss defensive line and centerpiece of NFL Draft class

This year’s NFL Draft was a quiet one for Ole Miss but appears to be an outlier sandwiched around what was a very busy 2025 and and trending to be busy 2027 draft class.

Last year there was a record eight Rebels drafted and with the talent-laden roster in Oxford this Fall, next April has the chance to get close to that number, starting with Will Echoles.

The veteran returner of the defensive line is already generating buzz as one of, if not the top, prospect for Ole Miss in next Spring’s NFL Draft. Echoles is back as a starting defensive tackle in 2026 and that is a move that will benefit the Rebels now and himself in the near future.

Lindy’s Sports Southeastern Conference preview magazine listed off the top five NFL Prospects on the Rebels roster for this season. Echoles was placed at the top.

“The anchor of the Rebels defensive line, Echoles last season showcased three-down capability, along with inside/outside flexibility, making numerous big stops against the run, applying pressure on the quarterback and even disrupting passes due to his well-rounded skill-set. His ability to rush the passer or drop back in pass coverage is rare for a player at his position,” Ric Serritella of AllAccessFootball.com wrote in the magazine.

In 2025 Echoles finished fifth on the team in total tackles with 68 (32 solo, 36 assisted), and second in sacks with five. Only Princewill Umanmielen had more with nine. He was third on the team in tackles for loss with 11.5.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder led a list in Lindy’s magazine that also included Kewan Lacy, Suntarine Perkins, Deuce Alexander and Trinidad Chambliss.

Last Friday ESPN’s Matt Miller and Jordan Reid released their respective top five prospects at each position, as of right now. Both had Echoles as No. 3 among defensive tackles.

“What pro evaluators will appreciate most about Echoles is his ‘all gas and no brakes’ mentality, as he plays with a tenacious demeanor, while coaches have commented on his violent, physical practice habits,” Serritella added. “He carries that onto the field, often rising to the occassion and doing the little things that count, such as attempting to punch the ball loose when making the tackle, or getting his hands up to bat the ball down if he isn’t going to make a play.

“Another benefit is that Echoles is one of the younger draft-eligible prospects, as he will turn 20 years old in August. The best is yet to come for Echoles.”

The only other Ole Miss player included in ESPN’s NFL Draft list was Lacy. Reid had him as his No. 1 running back prospect while Miller had him at No. 2 behind Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy.