Will Furniss: Ole Miss is built to survive the SEC and reach Omaha

Will Furniss: Ole Miss is built to survive the SEC and reach Omahaby: Ben Garrett1 hour agoSpiritBenRead In AppOle Miss Rebels' Will Furniss (36) celebrates his home run as Ole Miss Rebels take on LSU Tigers during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. | © Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesVeteran slugger Will Furniss sees Omaha potential in the 2026 Ole Miss baseball Rebels. The Rebels open with Nevada this weekend.