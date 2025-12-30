Skip to main content
Ole Miss
Winston Watkins Jr. is focused on Ole Miss and the Sugar Bowl, not his future in 2026

11by: Jake Thompson6 hours agoJakeThompsonOn3
NCAA Football: Mississippi at Mississippi State
Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receivers Winston Watkins (17) and Deuce Alexander (11) pose for photos with defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Friday's opening day of the transfer portal puts a spotlight on Winston Watkins, Jr. but the freshman is focused on Ole Miss and playoffs.

