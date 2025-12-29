With future at Ole Miss still unclear Trinidad Chambliss is soaking in his first Sugar Bowl

What 2026 looks like for Trinidad Chambliss is still unknown but the Ole Miss quarterback is putting all his focus into enjoying this week in New Orleans.

The Rebels are back in the Sugar Bowl for an 11th time and this year’s edition is for a chance to keep the season going and advance to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. But for Chambliss this will be the first time.

When Ole Miss lands in New Orleans on Monday the former Division II standout will be trying to soak in all the moments that come with playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game while also keeping his focus on preparing for a second shot at Georgia on Thursday.

“It’s really cool. I’ve always wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl or a big bowl game like the Sugar Bowl,” Chambliss said on Sunday after the last practice in Oxford. “In the Caesars (Super)dome is where the Saints play. So, that’s a goal accomplished, for sure.”

If things do fall the Rebels way in the Sugar Bowl and the season comes to an end it could very well end the very short Chambliss era in Oxford. When asked for another update on the status of his eligibility waiver he gave a very familiar answer.

“No, I have not. I think (the NCAA office) is closed right now for the holiday,” Chambliss said.

If the waiver is approved, which feels more and more like a total coin flip of a decision with each passing day, the feeling is Chambliss would suit up with Ole Miss one final season next Fall. But for now that is not where his thoughts lie.

Chambliss and Ole Miss are in the midst of preparing for Georgia for a second time this season.

A familiar theme to the Rebels first College Football Playoff experience. After dispatching of Tulane a week ago, for a second time, it set up another postseason rematch. This time against the Bulldogs that comes with the added storyline of redemption.

Georgia rallied for the 43-35 victory in Athens back in October. A fourth-quarter performance by Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense to forget highlighted the lone loss of the season. The quarterback has acknowledged that the environment inside Sanford Stadium got to him, but also added it was more of an internal battle he will be more prepared to win this time around.

“I feel like the crowd got a little louder. More intense,” Chambliss said. “We definitely got to finish the whole game. That comes with me executing on throws and just finishing series.

“I wouldn’t even say the environment was too crazy, to be honest. I kind of got in my own head a little bit after that one throw to Dae’Quan (Wright) that was in the dirt and then was just short on the throws. But I don’t think that the environment or the atmosphere, the crowd, got to me really and I’m used to that environment now.”

Thursday’s game inside the Superdome will feature a more 50-50 split among the crowd with a heavier Ole Miss contingency mixed with the Bulldog fans. But after 13 games of playing in the Southeastern Conference and a record-setting playoff game at home eight days ago, Chambliss is a seasoned player when it comes to high-leverage environments.