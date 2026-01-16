Yolett McPhee-McCuin is ready to change the national narrative around Ole Miss and Mississippi

Yolett McPhee-McCuin is ready to change the national narrative around Ole Miss and Mississippiby: Jake Thompson19 minutes agoJakeThompsonOn3Read In AppMar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn ImagesYolett McPhee-McCuin voiced her frustration this week over the lack of national respect for Ole Miss athletics and the State of Mississippi.