‘You didn’t move from Mississippi to Berkeley’: ESPN’s Ryan McGee rips Lane Kiffin

‘You didn’t move from Mississippi to Berkeley’: ESPN’s Ryan McGee rips Lane Kiffinby: Ben Garrett2 hours agoSpiritBenRead In AppOle Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) carries the ball in for a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. Mandatory credit: © Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesESPN senior writer Ryan McGee has covered former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin long enough to recognize the pattern.