2025 NFL Draft: 7 Oregon Ducks projected in ESPN's full 7-round mock draft

In just about 20 days the NFL draft will kick off. And Oregon fans are certainly curious what that means for many of its players. The popular trend currently is doing one and two round mock drafts. But Matt Miller of ESPN went big this week with a full seven round mock draft. Every pick that will be made. If he’s right he should definitely buy a lottery ticket.

The Ducks might have had the most NFL draft picks in this draft had everyone declared. Instead Dan Lanning pulled off some pretty big moves by keeping at least six more NFL eligible players in Eugene for another season.

Still he should have a solid draft class this year. Here are the seven players expected to be taken in the upcoming NFL mock draft.

First Round

Pick 14: TE Kenyon Sadiq

Baltimore Ravens

“Giving Lamar Jackson the fastest tight end to ever test at the combine seems like a good idea, especially with Isaiah Likely departing in free agency and Mark Andrews entering his age-31 season. Besides his 4.39 speed, Sadiq is an elite red zone threat who had eight touchdowns in 2025. His effort and upside in the run game as a blocker makes him a true blue-chip tight end prospect for a team that badly needs another threat in the passing game.”

Pick 18: SAF Dillon Thieneman

Minnesota Vikings

“Having Thieneman replace Harrison Smith is one of the cleanest and easiest picks to predict in this draft. Thieneman has been a playmaker in both of his college stops, notching eight career interceptions between Purdue and Oregon while never allowing more than 11 receptions in a single season. Minnesota could slide Thieneman into the starting split safety spot in Brian Flores’ defense and watch him flourish.”

Second Round

Pick 59: OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Houston Texans

“Houston signed 32-year-old Wyatt Teller but can find plenty of long-term guard options in this draft. Pregnon has starter-level strength at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds and brings an impressive ability to redirect defenders in the run game. He’s among the toughest, most physical players in the class.”

Fourth Round

Pick 103: DB Jadon Canady

New York Jets

Canady has position versatility as a DB. He can be a great fit in the right scheme as a nickel. But his NFL playing days might find him at corner. Not where he played at Oregon.

Fifth Round

Pick 142: LB Bryce Boettcher

Tennessee Titans

Oregon’s green dot linebacker had an impressive NFL combine and seemingly didn’t hurt himself at Oregon’s Pro Day. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Boettcher go even earlier.

Pick 166: OL Alex Harkey

Jacksonville Jaguars

Harkey had a mixed single season at Oregon at left tackle. He might find himself at guard in the NFL and that might fit his skillset better. He’s tough in the run game at the very least.

Seventh Round

Pick 237: OL Isaiah World

Pittsburgh Steelers

World still has elite measurables that will get him drafted by someone. He still has a ways to go with his technical skills and development. How long he remains in the NFL will likely be up to him.