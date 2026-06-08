Achilles Reyna Commits to Oregon, Ducks Land Washington EDGE

Dan Lanning and the Ducks have had a busy start to the week and they just landed their third recruit. 2027 3-star Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach EDGE Achilles Reyna has committed to Oregon. He announced his commitment following an official visit with the Ducks this weekend.

The newest Duck checks in at 6’7″, 250 pounds and is ranked the No. 909 player nationally, the No. 78 EDGE and the No. 10 player in Washington according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Reyna was offered by Oregon in May and also logged official visits to Utah and Washington State before picking the Ducks.

“Oregon is just such a huge school. It’s a highway to the NFL, really. And they’ve produced so many players,” Reyna told ScoopDuck after landing his offer from the Ducks. “I have connections back to Beach in Oregon, like Josh Connerly. He played at Beach, went to Oregon, now he’s with the Washington Commanders.”

The Washington prep is very new to football, with the 2025 season marking his first full year playing the sport.

Reyna comes from a basketball background and starred on the hardwood for the Vikings last season, capturing a WIAA 3A state championship alongside 5-star Kansas small forward commit Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class.

Reyna is the third EDGE prospect to commit to the Ducks in the 2027 cycle, joining verbal commits Rashad Streets and Sam Ngata.