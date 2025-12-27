Bear Alexander Opens up on his Decision to Return to Oregon in 2026

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander came to Oregon looking to turn a new leaf after choosing to redshirt last season at USC. Since arriving in Eugene he’s become one of the better interior defensive linemen in the country and before the first round game against James Madison he decided to put the NFL on hold and spend one more season at Oregon in 2026.

In meeting with reporters Saturday ahead of the No. 5 Ducks’ quarterfinal clash with the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, the 6-foot-3, 302-pound lineman offered more detail on why he wanted one more year with the Ducks.

“Just the development here at Oregon, I felt like just being under Coach (Dan) Lanning I learned a lot,” Alexander said. “So just coming up for another year, maturing more and just learning, getting that last year under my belt.”

In what’s become a bit more uncommon, Alexander didn’t start right away after transferring to Oregon. He clearly wasn’t handed the starting job. But he kept at it, staying in the playbook and making his presence felt on the field.

The Texas native knows his ultimate goal is to get to the NFL and it’s clear to him that he’d benefit from another season of development. Alexander is one of only two Oregon players to announce a return for 2026 and he didn’t see any reason to hold off on making the call.

“One thing that’s clear to me, man, is there’s no development at the second level,” he said on Saturday. “So just making sure we locked in and getting every resource, using every tool here at Oregon while we’re here.”

With Alexander and Laloulu now set to return for another season, maybe they’ll start a wave of returns for Oregon. The Ducks are still waiting for an NFL decision from quarterback Dante Moore, who would easily be the most significant returner for the Ducks next season.

Alexander’s college journey started in Georgia before bringing him out West to USC and on to Oregon. While in Eugene this season he’s recorded 49 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 5 pass breakups and 2 fumble recoveries.

His emergence along the Oregon defensive line is another shining example of how well the Ducks utilize the transfer portal and coach to get the most out of their players. With A’Mauri Washington still yet to make his NFL decision, Alexander’s return will ensure Tony Tuioti and the Ducks will have a proven option along their defensive line.

Tionne Gray and Terrance Green have both rotated in for substantial reps this year and should take a step forward along with Alexander following another full offseason. Alexander’s return should prove to be a steadying force for the Oregon defense in 2026, their first without defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi, who will take over the Cal program next season.