Big Ten announces Oregon's first three kickoff times with CBS and ESPN games set
The Big Ten has announced the first three game times of the upcoming season. Which includes Oregon’s first three non-conference games.
As a reminder, we are officially 100 days out from the start of the college football season for Oregon.
The Ducks will start the season on September 5 with a home game vs Boise State. That game will kickoff at 12:30 PM PST and will be aired/streamed on CBS.
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On September 12 Oregon will head to Oklahoma State and will be up early. That game will kickoff at 9 AM PST and will air/stream on ESPN.
Oregon’s third game on Friday, September 18 will kickoff at 7:30 PM PST. It will air/stream on the Big Ten network from Eugene.
The Ducks will open up conference play after these three games with USC on September 26.