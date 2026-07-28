Big Ten Commish Tony Petitti Discussed Playoff Expansion, $50 million Rosters, SEC Relationship

On Tuesday the Big Ten media days kicked off in a very obvious way. With commissioner Tony Petitti giving a very thoughtful introductory speech. Of course he talked about the success of the conference. Talked about the future of the playoffs and his position. And much more.

Some of the immediate cliff notes from his near 40-minute press conference.

-Allowing individual schools to decide on jersey patches vs as a conference.

-Maintains a great relationship with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

-Discussed viability $50 million rosters.

-Talked about the Five for Five eligibilty rule.

Here is the bulk of his dialogue below with the video included.

Opening Remarks:

“Good morning. On behalf of the entire Big Ten conference, I’d like to welcome all of you to the 2026 Big Ten Football Media Days presented by Discover. We returned to Chicago for the first time since 2019. Thank you for your attendance today and for the work you put in throughout the year covering college football, the Big Ten, and our 18-member institutions.

Before we get started, we’d like to take a moment to remember former Minnesota baseball head coach John Anderson, who we unfortunately lost on Sunday. John is the Big Ten’s all-time winningest baseball coach. We send our condolences to John’s family, friends, and the University of Minnesota. 2025-26 was a remarkable year for the Big Ten, with 13 national championships.

We became the only conference to ever win national championships in football and men’s and women’s basketball with three different schools, Indiana, Michigan, UCLA, in the same year. Indiana’s win gave us our third straight football title. The conference also earned 38 individual national championships, 32 National Player of the Year awards, 10 National Coach of the Year awards, 80 Academic All-Americans, and 222 professional draft picks, including the overall number one draft pick in six different sports.

Add to that broadcast and attendance records, we are confident that the Big Ten is in the strongest position in its history. We’re just 32 days from the football season kicking off with USC on August 29th on NBC. That is also the week that our partner Abbott will kick off the third year of the We Give Blood Drive. Last season, donations from the Big Ten saved up to 250,000 lives.

We also look forward to the opening of college football’s newest stadium just up the street, Ryan Field, which debuts on Friday night, October 2nd, with Northwestern taking on Penn State on Fox. We know all 18 of our teams are getting ready to open their camps with high expectations for the 2026 season. In addition to winning three consecutive titles, the Big Ten has dominated the first two seasons of the expanded college football playoff.

Seven Big Ten teams combined for the nation’s best 11 wins, more than double the next closest league. There have been 22 games played in the first two years of the 12-team CFP. Fourteen of those 22 games have featured Big Ten teams, including two games with Big Ten teams facing each other. We are excited about the depth across the league this season, led by the strongest group of quarterbacks in the nation, 17 with starting experience, including 10 returning to their teams.

We have 100 players who have earned all conference honors returning this season. Our 18 coaches have a combined 202 seasons of head coaching experience and over 1,500 wins. We’d like to welcome Kyle Whittingham in Michigan, Pat Fitzgerald at Michigan State, Matt Campbell at Penn State, and Bob Chesney at UCLA. We look forward to all 18 of our coaches meeting with you this week.

The timing of our media days coincides with the almost hourly news being generated around the Protect College Sports Act. In addition to our appreciation to those in D.C. working diligently, we cannot thank our chancellors, presidents, and athletics directors enough for their continued alignment, support, and work on this important piece of legislation.

Over the past ten days, there have been hundreds of phone calls discussing key aspects of the bill. It’s important to understand that this bill sets forth very specific language on how college sports will operate going forward. After a lot of productive work, it is absolutely imperative that we see the amended language of the bill. We cannot change our position until we see the amended bill and have an opportunity to share it with our leadership. And I will say, literally just prior to walking up here, we expect to see the amended bill shortly. It could come as early as afternoon. We will dedicate, and our staff will, their time to making sure we review it and getting back to our leadership as quickly as possible. So we are literally on standby, just happening this morning.”

“Yeah, thank you. So, you know, about almost two years ago, we started to begin the analysis of what jersey patches would be. It was obviously that was coming over the last two seasons. It took some time to get it approved. So we started doing work with some media consultants to figure out the best path.

Does it make sense to allow the institutions to do it themselves? Are there certain sports you want to hold back? Should we have a conference policy?

Our analysis and the work we did with our members led to the decision that it’s best for the conference to pursue those decisions at an institution-based level. And that’s where we are. It doesn’t mean around championships you might do something different with an additional patch, but the core thing, we think it was best left up to the strength of our institutions, let them do the deals they need to do, and kind of go from there. So that’s where we are. But that was done after a lot of consulting and work with the group.”

On the Protect Sports Act:

“Yeah, I would divide the bill into the two sections that it’s in. So taking the second section first, which is really around the SBA and conference alignment and scheduling requirements and all of those things and what you can do and third party involvement in the makeup of conferences. We feel really strongly that that language has to be right. So making sure that we get the protections.

There seems to be alignment in the direction with the senators. They understand our issues. I think we’ve been aligned with the SEC on pointing those out, which is really the case on most of the stuff around the bill that we’ve been really working together. So making sure we get that right in the back, because if Congress is going to be involved in deciding who can be in what conference and when you can move and how you move and how you schedule based on certain things happening, we just need to get that right.

And so we want to make sure that the productive conversations we’ve had the last couple of weeks on those on that section specifically are reflected in the drafting of the bill. I’m optimistic that we should hopefully be able to move that through that section quickly in this process when we get the bill. The second part, Scott, is the front of the bill. And that gets into issues around state preemption, particularly around the recruiting space. You know, what can states still be put in a position where they can enact recruiting laws that’ll make it uneven in terms of how we compete? We need national standards. We’ve been clear about that. The liability protection. I think, as you know, has been reported. There’s a lot being talked about around retention pools and how the house settlement should work around the revenue share with student athletes and the NIL opportunities.

That’s all very specific language that has to work together with the settlement. And so we need to see the language on all of that. Also, there’s been, we put a lot of discussion in about the high school space and how money is spent with high school recruiting. So I would say all of that has to come together.

Look, the last thing I’ll say to your question is, we’ve got to look at the totality of the bill. We recognize that it’s not going to be perfect for us in every one of those places. But at the end of the day, when the conference gets the bill, hopefully today, and we work through it, you know, are we in a position where it does a lot more, it provides us a lot more help than not.

And if we can get to that place, then we can move into a position very quickly to support it. But again, until I see where we are, we’re not quite ready to say that, but I’m optimistic that today will be a really good day.”

On the SEC Potentially Breaking Away from the NCAA:

“Yeah, I would say the focus is sort of like in stages. So the first thing we were focused on is getting the bill right. It’s taking up a tremendous amount of time. While we’re doing that, I think if the bill can’t address some of the changes we need to make to the CSC and NIL GO and the way the House settlement operates, if we can’t get that help in the bill, then I think the first place you go is with our colleagues in the other conferences. You know, SEC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 also a defendant, and the NCAA.

Like, how do we come together to make the necessary changes to the way the settlement is operating so we can give our athletic directors, our coaches, our student athletes, you know, a system that’s that seems to be more sustainable and more predictable. It’s not the fault of the CSC. They’re a startup. They’re trying to implement the rules we put in front of them.

We’ve got to look at what the behavior is. That’s the first thing. Can we come together? I think what you hear about, like, it’s not a breakaway, but is there another path where if you can’t solve it in the bill and you can’t solve it with your colleagues, is there some path where you have to have conference-based rules? That’s not necessarily breaking away. That doesn’t mean you’re not going to play anybody else. But is there a path to have rules that we can at least operate from the conference? That’s also really difficult. But to your question, we absolutely have to do everything we can to prepare for every one of those things.

So while we’re focusing on the bill, we have teams of people that are trying to set the groundwork of, if we don’t get the bill, what happens with the CSC and how it operates.”

On CFB Surviving $50 million Rosters:

“Yeah, I think the biggest thing to your question is, you know, every institution is slightly different in terms of the resources, how many sports they sponsor, what their revenue profile is. I think the thing that we’re focused on is trying to get to a sustainable growth level in terms of what the revenue share looks like and the NIL opportunities for student athletes. I don’t think you’ll talk to an AD or even a coach or anybody in the country who will tell you that exponential growth, every portal, is the right model.

We need to get to a place where we can have a model of growth that’s more realistic and looks more like what our revenue growth could possibly be so i think that’s where that is um you know on the good side of of all of this like that’s away from you know the transactional nature is that we’re fortunate that you know fans are coming to to watch and give us their time in record numbers so we have that going really well we’ve just got to solidify this other piece and like you know a lot of businesses would really be worrying about the the first piece which is: how do I engage with my my fans and my customers and how do I grow my audiences? We’re we’re doing that better than we ever have I think. The 2014 playoffs gave us an opportunity to expand that and I think what you’re seeing in women’s sports and Olympic sports in terms of at least some of the record attendance numbers and viewership volleyball is is growing by leaps and bounds.

We’re excited about bringing four teams to Wrigley. So I think you’re seeing all of that, but I think the key thing to your question is we’ve got to get to some kind of, to some level of growth that’s more realistic in terms of how the costs keep rising.”

On the Five for Five Eligibility:

“Yeah, I mean that’s a place where the bill sort of sets a go-forward paradigm where they are going to enshrine five for five in the bill. It’s obviously the NCAA policy. I think what you’re referencing is the fact that when you make a transition from one system to another, there are student-athletes who are going to feel that they were caught in that transition. They’re trying to figure out where that is. And what you’ve seen is, you know, a bunch of cases filed.

You know, we’ve asked the senators to include, you know, some sense. Like, these cases are so new. Could we get some protection so that you help us get this system in place? I don’t know if that help is coming or not in the bill. We haven’t seen it. I don’t know if they’re going to expand the protections to cover that.

But what you’re alluding to is just this problem that we have in the NCAA. When you make a change, there’s still the look-back piece that makes it hard to get to the next place.

And so I think over time, it’ll be okay, but we’re in this transition mode where we change the rule and there are student athletes who are gonna say, well, what’s the timing of that rule applying to me? So that’s where we are. And I think one of the things that’s been really difficult is the, you know, what you see is like, by going into state court, it’s just, it’s more productive on the plaintiff side So it makes it harder right and you start having and again, it’s the same thing We want the rules to be the same for everybody.”

On Relationship with SEC:

“Well, I’ll take it from a couple of things. I’m going to start with our fans. Our fans, I think the SEC fans, they really like the rivalry. I think, you know, it would be great if we played each other more. I think that’s, from the fan perspective, having a rivalry with the Big Ten and the SEC is a great thing, right? You see the games when we play them, you know, when we play them in the CFP, when we play them in the regular season, which isn’t that often right now, but, you know, everybody’s already pointing to Ohio State going down to Austin to play, you know, and Oklahoma going to Michigan, and we’ve got others.

So I think on that side of it, from the fans’ point of view, it couldn’t be better. Like, that’s a great thing to have. Fans really want to compete. So I think on that side of it, from the fans’ point of view, it couldn’t be better. Like, that’s a great thing to have. Fans really want to compete. They want to talk about which league is better. Great. Let’s just keep doing that.

On the work side of it, you know, we’re taking on some of the most complicated things that have happened in this space, and we’re doing it together every single day. I literally have talked to Greg Sankey more than five times already this morning about the bill. And that goes on on lots of issues.

Like, at the end of the day, you know, we we very early in the job when we first started to get to know each other was like hey we’re not always going to agree but we’re going to do it in a way where we’re transparent and we’re respectful and we’ll just fight hard for our leagues and go from there. So I would say I think people point to the playoff and try to make it something bigger than it is like you know they’re doing what they think is best and we’re doing what we think is best and we’ll see where it evolves to over time. I don’t think there’s that much daylight at the end of the day.

But to the heart of your question, the fans love the rivalry. We want to double down on that because it’s the right thing for all of our sports to play those games. And then secondly, I think as a working partner, I could tell you, I don’t think it could be much better, to be honest with you.”

Biggest Challenge for B1G over next five years:

“Yeah that’s a great question. I think you know we look at it all the time I think the first thing is you know understanding and bringing some sort of level of, the word sustainable gets kind of overused a lot in our space about what the go forward is. I think it’s more predictability. I think coaches, ADs, people that operate in the system want to know that the rules are the same for everybody, that they apply evenly. It doesn’t mean that everybody’s going to have the same resources. That’s just not going to happen in the college athletic space. Even if you make a decision that you’re going to have some kind of cap and you make the cap harder, you’re still going to have discrepancy in resources. That’s just not going to happen in the college athletic space. You have to understand and respect that. So what we want to do is we want to have, like we talk about with our ADs, we want to have as much competitive balance inside our league as possible. And then when we exit the play in national championships, when we go into NCAA tournaments and every sport that we compete in, that we’re best suited to compete and win national championships.

So finding that sweet spot where you have a system that allows you to have as much competitive balance when we line up to play our regular seasons, and then when we send our teams out to go play for national championships, we can actually say that we’re in a good spot, it’s fair, and we have a great shot to win.”

On Going to Nine Games like SEC:

“Yeah. I mean, we’ve talked a lot about scheduling in our AD room and with our coaches about what’s coming next and what’s the right way to do things. I will tell you that our focus now is like seeing clarity around the playoff and access and how that’s going to work before we make the next decision.”

On SEC vs B1G: Who’s Better

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into, like, who’s better or not. We’ll say something I think that gets overlooked in our conference a lot. You cannot send your top teams out into the CFP unless they’ve played and have them be successful, which we have been very successful if they’re not going through a gauntlet in the regular season. You know, this idea that the middle of our conference isn’t hard is just not right. Like, at the end of the day, our teams are ready for the CFP. Our travel looks like the CFP travel. You’re going all over the country. How we play, the difficulty in the road in the Big Ten, I just think that’s overlooked. The reason why we’ve been so successful is our teams are prepared.

You know, when the best teams in any given season play each other, that’s great. That prepares them. But you also get through a lot of really difficult games. You cannot just be ready to go play in the postseason after you think you’ve played something easy. This doesn’t happen. And so I think that’s kind of something that gets overlooked in our league. We have a really difficult league. It’s tough to win on the road in the Big Ten for even the best teams.”

On Fixing the Calendar at 24 Teams:

“Yeah, and you also need to add on top of that, which I learned in talking to our coaches, like quarter schools versus not quarter schools. Like it just creates a lot of additional complexity about the windows and how we set these things up. Look, it’s really tough. You’ve got, you know, we got to worry about NFL competition and how we balance all of that and when we schedule and go across. But look, I understand the concern from the coaches. It’s really difficult to recruit and build your roster in the middle of the postseason.

There’s no comparison of anybody else being asked to do that. And when Dan’s up here and Ryan and Kurt, schools that have gone deep across, when you ask them, they’ll tell you that because they’re focused on multiple things. And you’ve also got coaches who are being tapped to go take other jobs and their focus. It gets to be really difficult. It is not the ideal system. We as a league were a spring portal league. It wasn’t unanimous in our league at all, but we tried to gravitate to more as a spring. We did not agree with our colleagues on that discussion. So this is where it is. But it is difficult to understand what you’re putting coaches through as they’re trying to play the most important part of the season. I haven’t heard a good idea to fix it to be honest. Like starting earlier, I’m not sure how much earlier we can start but we have different opinions about that in our room as well. And you’ll probably hear that from some of our coaches.”

On B1G Champ Game if Playoffs Expand to 24:

“Yeah, I think it’s pretty much we won’t be playing a championship game if we go to 24. I think that’s been pretty settled. You know, in terms of like when we make this decision as a league, are we going to support 24? That’s where you start the conversation. Are you willing to give up your championship game to have the expanded playoff? I think when you do that, I think even in today’s format, I think there’s discussion about it now. When you talk to the coaches up here that have played in the game as they get ready for the postseason, there’s a lot of conflicting incentives.

It’s still very powerful to win a Big Ten championship, and teams play hard. They want to win that game. But you’re talking about a pretty tough journey to go all the way through and where you’re playing next and what happens if a team loses that game, they don’t get a bye and they have to go play relatively quickly. So I think we’ve just gotten past that. We think overall that if we can expand the playoff and have the access we need, we’d be willing to make that trade. As great as our championship game is, it’s been wildly successful. We’ve had incredible games the last couple of seasons. But I still think we’re willing to do that because we believe that access is still the most important thing.”