Big Ten Media Days Kick Off Tuesday, Dan Lanning Speaks Wednesday

Well it would appear they saved the best for last. Tomorrow, Tuesday the Big Ten begins media days. Coaches, players and athletic directors from around the conference meet to preview the upcoming season.

It will be filled with optimism for each team and how they plan to improve from last year or compete for a playoff spot. You get the point. It’s a good time to promote your team, your brand and should be used as such.

This year Dan Lanning walks in with a little different pressure on the season. Oregon is considered one of the favorites to win a national championship this year. And the Ducks have been bounced from the playoffs the last two years in a pretty dramatic fashion. As such, those two factors have naturally created some ‘pressure’ around Lanning to take that next step. I don’t think it will be enough to just make the playoffs this year or even just win one game in the playoff.

Joining Lanning at the Big Ten media days are quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson and defensive end Teitum Tuioti.

Moore heads to the event with a ton of eyes on him after deciding to return for his final season. It’s not often a guaranteed top five NFL draft pick returns to school. Moore heads into the year with lofty Heisman expectations.

As for Johnson and Tuioti this figures to be their last ride as well. Tuioti will be out of eligibility and also expected to be an NFL draft pick. While Johnson is likely to enter the NFL draft as TE1 after the season.

The event will kick off with remarks from Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti. He will likely be asked about the league and his position on the playoffs and future conference alignment. Some of the hottest topics in college football today.

Several coaches led by Illinois’ Brett Bielema and ending with USC’s Lincoln Riley will follow him on Tuesday.

As for Lanning he will be a part of the Wednesday crew at 12:15 to discuss the Ducks. The Oregon players will be met by media at various side stages throughout the day.

ScoopDuck will be ready to cover all of the action in the coming days so be sure to join us and let’s get ourselves that much closer to the start of the college football season.