Brandon Finney on leading Oregon's defense in year two: 'Goals give you something to stay consistent'

On Monday Oregon had many of its best players available for media day. One of those players is sophomore corner Brandon Finney who emerged on a national spotlight last season.

This season Finney is being counted on as one of the leaders of the defense in only his second year. He spoke with media about what he learned from last season and his goals for this season.

On Success This Season:

“Yes, it’s actually just about creating a routine and sticking to it consistently. I feel like last year I just had to learn from my own mistakes but also from what I did well. So it’s really just about building a routine.”

On Growth from Last Season:

“Yes, absolutely. I feel like the most important thing about last year was the experience, like you said.

From experience you get results, regardless of whether they were good or bad in the game. I felt like I was able to learn from it and now I’m able to apply what I learned this season.”

Moment he Knew Picking Oregon was the Right Choice:

“Yes, I think Oregon is a program that is very self-reflective. I mean, after every game. Last year the first thing we did was look at the footage to see what we could do better. And of course we’ll go through the last season again in the winter. The fact that this program is so self-reflective is one of the benefits I didn’t know about when I decided to attend school. But it’s a great advantage.”

On Being a National Contender:

“Yes, No. I mean, we see it like a telescope. At the moment we are just concentrating more on the training camp. The only thing I’m really worried about is training camp. It’s hard to worry about the national championship when I have to focus on Wednesday’s practice.”

On Difference between camp last year and now:

“Personally, it’s a lot more confidence because I know the playbook and understand the system.

And now I’m trying to move around and play different positions so I can have more influence on the game. But yeah, I’m just looking forward to the fall training camp overall.”

what to worry about. I mean, it is the same sport. It’s the same thing I love. It’s all about my development and improving myself. Speaking of self-improvement, I know you used to work on your running style. What does it take to change your running style? This seems like a pretty intense affair.

On Changing Running Style:

“Yes. I had a lot of people to hang out with in the off-season could work together, what my biomechanics and so on. But it’s really just a matter of me taking long steps. They call it a bounder. So I had to do some… Correcting my running style to make it more efficient, especially for the defensive back position, where I have to change direction more quickly.”

On the Harada Method:

“Yes, I think goal setting is something every athlete, every competitive athlete should and does have. If you look at people like Michael Jordan or LeBron James, they set goals. And I believe that if you don’t set goals, you’ll end up standing still. And it becomes stagnant. I feel like goals give you some kind of motivation that you can keep in mind every day. And even if it’s not motivation, they just give you something, to stay consistent every day.”

On Competing Against Talented WR’s Every Day:

“That actually helps a lot because you’re competing against all the receivers in practice and everything happens so quickly because they really are good. They are very nimble. They are heavily trained by the coach. He gives them the tools. If you then play somewhere else and compete against other receivers, it’s just not the same. It’s crazy, yes.

On Giving Back:

“Yes, I feel like we are a team that has received so much, so we want to give a lot back.

I mean, these are guys like J-Mac, Jamari, they all did camps for kids. And we always want to give something back to the community that has given us so much.”

On Karl Williams:

“Yes, I think Karl is a very dedicated guy when it comes to his process. And he’s really smart too. I mean, he’s someone you see in the film room, writing things on the whiteboard, just a whole lot of stuff. So yes.”