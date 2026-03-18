Bryce Boettcher Oregon Pro Day: NFL scouts watch dual-sport linebacker

Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher was one of the highlights of the Oregon Pro Day on Tuesday. The home grown linebacker is hoping to get picked in the upcoming NFL draft. But keep in mind he has also already participated in the MLB draft prep and ultimately drafted by Houston.

For now he is hoping to have a shot in the NFL and go that route. Here he is talking to media after participating in Oregon’s Pro Day. The event featured scouts/GM’s from nearly every NFL team.

On His Goals for Pro Day:

“Goals, man! Run fast, jump up and be explosive. I was happy with my numbers. Of course I don’t know all the official numbers yet. But yeah, it feels like it went well.”

40-yard dash target time:

“Under 4.6, I don’t know where that was. I think the scouts thought I was going to run 4.7.

I thought I would be a little slower than I actually am, but I guessed I would only run 4.6 anyway. I think that’s probably what I meant today.”

On Being a local kid performing for NFL Scouts:

“Really special. It’s the last time I’ll enter this parking lot. It’s cool that the day ends with the pool. It is already a little bittersweet. I’m sad to go, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

On Preparing Leading up to the NFL Draft:

“I will prepare for the NFL draft. Relax. Yeah of course I’ll visit a few teams and do a few more Zoom calls. But I will be here in Eugene to see my family and friends before the draft. Because when the draft takes place, I’m free. But I’ll keep fit.”

On NFL vs baseball Draft Prep:

“It’s a little different. In baseball, you talk to scouts before the season, during the season. And then of course there’s the MLB Combine that I was at. It feels It’s like in the NFL, you have a little more time, so the teams get a little better chance to know each other and there is a lot more to it, I would say. But both are cool experiences.”

On Enjoying Pre-Draft Process:

“I enjoy it. This is much better than working a minimum wage job after college, like most college students have to do. That would be me if I wasn’t here. I like the process. It’s fun.”

On Who He Would Enjoy Facing:

“We have a lot of players from Oregon in the league right now, but seeing Bucky Irving in the backfield would be cool. That would be cool. It would also be cool if I could play against Bo.”

On Hampton’s Promotion to DC:

“Yes, I think that’s a really good thing. I mean, Tosh obviously did a great job when I was here and I have a lot of respect for him, but Hamp is definitely not a step backwards. He knows defense. He was a really good motivator. And he has a good sense of humor, which I think is right. “