Bryce Boettcher: "Tech was a good team, but Indiana is better."

On Monday Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher met with media following practice. Of course the Ducks are full-steam ahead preparing for Indiana in the Peach bowl.

Boettcher was asked about getting the rematch and the challenges facing Indiana. He also talked about having the chance to play in the national championship if Oregon were to beat the Hoosiers.

Here are his top quotes and more from today.

On Keys to facing Indiana:

“Yeah, a couple things defensively. First off, I mean, when you stop the run, they’re really good at running the ball. So we’ve got to do that. We’ve got to cage their quarterback, Mendoza, I feel like is, you know, overlooked for how good he is at scrambling at times, getting out of the pocket. So we’ve got to do that and just do our job.”

On the Shutout vs Tech:

“Yeah, I mean, we had a really good game. I think it just obviously gives you confidence, and you can’t get complacent with that confidence. You got to realize that Indiana is going to be a way better team than Tech. Tech was a good team, but Indiana is better. You know, at this point, it’s, you know, win or go home. So, you know, we’re pumped for the opportunity.”

On Defensive Improvements Since Indy 1:

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve sewn some things up within our defense. Right as we played them, we installed some new defenses that, you know, we’re still working the kinks out of, and now we’re, I’d say, we’re experts at it. Everyone knows their job, you know, in and out, and we’ve had a lot of reps at it.

On Beating a Team Twice:

“Yeah, I mean, I think obviously that’s a narrative. I know teams have been beaten twice, and sometimes it doesn’t happen. I don’t know. I think Indiana is a good team and you know, we’re also a good team and, you know, the better team’s going to win.”

On Being One Win Away from a NC:

“Yeah, it means everything. It’s a pretty rare opportunity. There’s four teams left. Pretty cool, surreal, but, you know, I’ll be happy once we get this win. Honestly, I’m, you know, head down, focused on the task at hand, but it’s a cool opportunity.”

On Defensive Changes vs Tech:

“Yeah I mean you gotta. You can’t be the same team every time you play another team or else they’ll just scout you and i’ll know what you’re in every single time obviously it’s you know when you got to do.

Your assignment, play hard, at the end of the day the team that plays the hardest and does their assignment is gonna win. But some, you know variables, throwing some new things at a team you know is definitely important. Which I’m sure Indiana when they come out, they probably aren’t going to do everything we’ve seen on film. We’ll have some new wrinkles. That’s the exciting part about football.”