CFB Playoffs: Oregon Set for Rematch in Peach Bowl

Oregon finished its contest in the Orange bowl against Texas Tech with a 23-0 win but did not know who they would face next. It appears the Ducks will get a chance at redemption in the Peach bowl.

Indiana smoked Alabama 38-3 in the Rose bowl. The Hoosiers are the only bye team to win in the playoffs in two years. (Georgia vs Ole Miss yet to play)

That sets the Ducks up for a rematch with Indiana in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The game is set for Friday, January 9. It will kickoff at 4:30 PM PST and will air on ESPN.

Earlier this year Indiana traveled to Eugene on October 11 and left with a 30-20 statement win over the Ducks. The Hoosiers went on to remain undefeated including a win over Ohio State in the Big Ten conference championship.

Oregon meanwhile didn’t let that loss derail its season and has won every game since.

The winner of this playoff semifinal will head back to Miami (for Oregon) and Hard Rock stadium to face the winner of Miami vs Ole Miss or Georgia. That game will be played on Monday, January 19.

Indiana opens as a 3.5 point favorite over the Ducks in the rematch.