Dakorien Moore Details His Approach for 2026 in a Loaded Oregon Offense

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore started his college career in Eugene with major expectations. Now the No. 1 ranked wide receiver from the 2025 recruiting class enters his sophomore campaign fully healthy after missing time last season.

He spoke with reporters at Oregon Football Media Day ahead of fall camp kicking off on Wednesday.

On lessons he took from last season

Moore: “Things that I remember most is just mainly the impact that the players left that were leaders on our team. Guys especially like Dillon Thieneman. Of course, we got Dante Moore back, our whole starting D-line that we had last year. So just the impact that they left and the standard that they upheld last year and how we can elevate that standard to be able to hold this year. Something I would say that I took away from them being here, is how well they stayed in the training room, and the amount of treatment that they got every single day. They was in there every single day, had a plan, had a reason to be in there, even if they didn’t have a reason to be in there. So just trying to take that and figure out what I want to do with that.”

On Oregon players giving back to their communities back home

Moore: “It means a lot. We have players from every part of the U.S. on our team, so I think it just speaks volume to who we are as a team and just the character traits that we bring, not just on the field, but off the field in general.”

On his experience with the Harada method

Moore: “It helps a lot actually. Just knowing the things that we want to focus on, especially before each practice. We don’t meet before practice, so he’s showing it before each meeting that we have, before we even starting the meeting so it gets our mind trained on the thing that we want to focus on before we even go to practice. It makes practice a lot easier.”

On his confidence heading into sophomore season

Moore: “I would say I’m way more confident. Last year I had them freshman jitters just going out there, not knowing what to expect. But as the season went on, of course you get more comfortable being out there. This offseason I’ve learned a lot, been around a lot of great players in the league and in college, so just learning everything that I can, I feel like I’m way more confident and comfortable just being on the field in general.”

What he felt he needed to improve on, if he’s on path to be a better receiver

Moore: “You’ll probably hear it a lot, but the best ability is availability. And I wasn’t very available last year towards the middle of the season. Of course, I got hurt, and I was I was out for a couple of games. So the one thing I took away from last year was just staying in the treatment room a lot because it came back to bite me last year. So just trying to make sure I stay good on my health and stuff like that. I think I’m gonna be probably one of the best receivers in the nation next year.”

On why he thinks he’ll be one of the best

Moore: “Just knowing what I trained for. To be the best. I train like that and I put it in my mind so I’m really praying that that’s the outcome I get.”

On what training to be the best looks like

Moore: “When you train you’ll see certain training that they’ll be able to breathe and talk while they train, and if you’re training you shouldn’t be able to breathe and talk. So that’s why I push myself for it.”

On one word to describe the Ducks coming into the season

Moore: “Dedicated for sure. Just ’cause I kind of compare it to how my high school career went. My first year, I made it, made it to state, lost at state. Second year, won it all. Third year, won it all. So I kind of compare it to that. The first year we experienced lot, new team, new coaches, new culture. This year is the same thing, but I feel like we got a lot of players back, so we kind of know what the standard is. And like I said, we’re just trying to figure out a way to elevate it and make it to where we can still uphold that standard.”

On potential of wide receiver group

Moore: “One thing I’m gonna say is if our football team was a track team, we would make it to nationals in the 4×100 relay, like for sure. So that that should just tell you how fast we are. Other than that we got Dante Moore in the backfield at quarterback with Sonic and Knuckles at running back. It’s gonna be a lot of fun seeing how versatile our offense can be this year.”

On his mindset walking off the field to end the season

Moore: “My first year here, I wanted to make history, be legendary, the things that we was preaching to our team. So being that I didn’t accomplish that, it was already set on my mind. No days off. We need to get right back to it, so instantly from that day, I was by myself working. That next day as soon as we got back, just ’cause like it meant that much to me. Like I said, it was similar to me going through high school. I lost state my freshman year of high school, and instantly within the next couple days, my receiver coach had me and a couple of our other receivers training, just because we didn’t want to feel that same grief again. So it was kind of simple for me.”