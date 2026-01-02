Dan Lanning, Dante Moore, Brandon Finney Talk win over Texas Tech

Following the win over Texas Tech in the Orange bowl, Oregon met with media. Dan Lanning was joined by Orange bowl MVP’s Dante Moore and Brandon Finney Jr at the press conference.

The trio was asked about the big win and what’s ahead. At the time Oregon was not certain who they would play in the Peach bowl in Atlanta. The Ducks will get a rematch with Indiana after its convincing win over Alabama in the Rose bowl

Here are the top comments with video included below.

Lanning: Opening Remarks

“Yeah, unbelievable game, a lot of fun. We’ve talked to our guys about being battle-tested all year and having to win in different ways. You know, that game went back and forth in a lot of ways. You know, it struggled at times to go score points, and our defense did an unbelievable job getting the ball back, and then our offense showed up when it mattered most there at the end of the game. I think we out-physicaled our opponent at the end.

But a lot of respect for Coach McGuire and the team that he’s had. They shouldn’t discredit him. I remember this feeling last year, right, when you have a really good team, you play really good football all year, and then it comes to an end, and that’s the way it is for every team but one. You know, certainly grateful for our fans and excited to see them show up in Atlanta, but proud of our players, the resiliency that they showed, their ability to stay calm and poised and collected under pressure. It’s not easy in big moments, but these guys have shown and proven time after time, these two guys up here, that team in that locker room have shown time and time again that they’re ready for big moments.”

Lanning: On Facing Tech’s Defense

Yeah, we thought they were. They are a good defense right and just uh you know their performance today I think it showed it. You walk into halftime at six zero that’s you know it’s a great indicator of them being a good defense and they had some guys that played some really good ball. We just felt like in this moment it was going to be about chipping away and eventually he’s going to break and it kind of broke open with us creating some extra opportunities there with takeaways. You know opportunities and special teams I thought our special teams played really, really well.

But we had a lot of respect for Texas Tech’s defense. They don’t play the way they’ve played all year and not be good. And they are. They’re good. We thought it would be about explosive plays. There weren’t a ton of explosive plays in this game, really, for either side. But the physicality showed up for our guys down the stretch.”

Finney: On Interceptions

“Well, I feel like our defense is the best at preparing in the nation. So, what Coach Tosh Lupoi and what Coach Lanning do just throughout the week, just preparing us as players, getting ready for the game plan, just helps us as players to just be ready and execute. That’s our job.”

Lanning/Finney: On Slowing Down Tech’s Offense

“Yeah, it definitely starts with players like Brandon. You know, and I think Brandon would tell you the same thing. It’s about 11 guys executing. That’s how you get an opportunity to create plays like that.

And I think when we pull up this film and we watch it, we’re going to see 11 guys playing the same call. You know, we knew their tempo would be an issue. So, ultimately, we want to be able to get the call in fast and let our guys line up. I thought we did a really good job of that. I thought coach Lupoi did a great job of calling the game and our defensive coaches preparing them.

You know, I feel like it was probably faster in practice than it was in the game, which is ultimately what we wanted. And then we, we knew their strengths, right? They’ve been really good at completing shots down the field. They’ve had a really good screen game. Those are things that we really prepared for and worked really hard for. And, you know, guys like Brandon showed up.

Lanning: On going for it on 4th Down

“Well, it works sometimes. It didn’t work sometimes, right? So I assume all the times it didn’t work, I’m stupid. And the times it worked, I’m smart. That’s kind of how it works sometimes it didn’t work sometimes right. So I assume all the times it didn’t work I’m stupid. And the times it worked I’m smart. That’s kind of how it works right. And I feel like you know we talked about it at halftime we made some adjustments, they were playing really good fourth down defense and we decided hey let’s take the points in the second half.

But I think you know that’s that’s our mindset we make those decisions early in the week and I certainly trust our offense. You know they ran a really tough defensive call for what we called, you know down there in the red area, that’s one that you wish you had back. Say we could have took the points there. Points are never guaranteed. We missed a field goal too. I felt good about it. We got an early look on punt and felt like we were going to have a look at the punt fake. That was an opportunity to go be aggressive. It just felt like ultimately, if you limit the opportunities for their offense to be on the field, you’re going to increase the opportunities for us to go score and them not to. And that showed up today.”

Dante: On Looking Ahead

“Yeah, overall, I mean, like Coach Lanning always says, you never want to look too far ahead. You want to be where your feet is at. Being in the present moment, we have to have safe travels back to Eugene, make sure we get recovered. But, yeah, being in Miami was great, great weather. Of course, I’m just proud of the fans that traveled out here from Eugene. But, yeah, of course, that’s everybody’s team’s end goal. But you can’t ever look too far ahead. We’ve got to worry about the next day.”