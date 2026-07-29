Dan Lanning Enters 2026 with Experience, Dante Moore and Unfinished Business

On Wednesday Dan Lanning was the final coach to take the podium for the Big Ten media days. The conference continues with players and coaches meeting on the side stages but the main stage is now finished.

Lanning opened with a long dialogue about this upcoming season and the outlook for Oregon. Of course he spent quite a bit of time talking about Dante Moore and his return and what he means for this team.

There were some odd questions but one that really lit Lanning up was talk about a Waffle House in Eugene. (Don’t get your hopes up on that.)

Here are all of his comments and the video also included.

Opening Statement:

“All right, truly an honor to be here today. It’s, you know, you fast forward, it’s year five for us here at Oregon and year three in the Big Ten. So being a part of this conference has been unbelievable. I told our players the other day, sat down with a few of them, I said, I want you to think back to 365 days ago and what’s different about you today than where you’re at today. You know, right now in this moment, what’s different than 365 days ago? And I think you see a lot of differences in our team a lot of differences that we get to be a part of.

But first I want to thank you guys for the job you do covering our conference covering our team it’s certainly an honor to get to be at a place like Oregon. A lot of that starts with you know our administration it starts with president Schultz it starts with Rob Mullins and our relationship working together. And it’s been a lot of fun working with Tony Petitti and seeing the work that he does for our conference. He’s the guy that really shares a voice for our conference. And I think that’s obviously shown over time here with how the Big Tens competed over time.

I’m very excited about this season. I really like the work that our guys have put in. You know, walking in this year, what’s different from last year. Obviously, we have some great returning players that have been big contributors to our program. One thing that I recognized is last year, I felt like we had a team that had a ton of talent. This year, I feel like we have a team that has a lot of experience returning. A lot of those young players that played are now guys that have also had great experience. And I’m excited to see what that looks like.

I was really honored today to get to bring three players here with me. I’ll start talking about our quarterback, Dante Moore. Obviously a guy that I feel like has been around for almost as long as I’ve been around at Oregon. Took a little pit stop somewhere else and then came back and joined us, but obviously had an unbelievable year last year and is really obviously a special quarterback. But what makes Dante so special is who he is as a person. Seeing the community outreach that he does. The leader that he is for his teammates. The work that he’s done. And obviously a guy that can make a mature decision about what’s best for his future. And where he’s headed and what he wants it to look like.

And how he has some business that he wants to complete. So really excited that he gets to be really somebody that’s showcasing Oregon this week and here at Big Ten meetings.

Also got the opportunity to bring Jamari Johnson. Jamari, last year I sat up here and I talked about a tight end at Oregon and how special he was in Kenyon Sadiq. Jamari is also that special. He was a guy that we recruited out of high school. Actually, he used to play quarterback. And he just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger. He can run, he can block, he can catch. If you’ve seen Jamari today, that means you’ve also seen his smile. He’s a guy that makes you feel real special every time he steps in the room, and I’m certainly excited to see what he’s able to accomplish this year in our offense.

And then thirdly, I got the opportunity to bring Teitum Tuioti. This is a guy that’s been along our journey the entire time, is son of our defensive line coach, Tony Tuioti. It’s a guy that came in at 215 pounds and now he’s 265 pounds. He’s been one of the best players in our league. Certainly a dynamic piece of our front. I remember looking out the window, you know, when Teitum first joined us and he’s out there on the sled, striking the sled. And I think that speaks volumes about his work ethic, the time that he’s put in, and what he’s created.

So Coach (Wilson) Love has done an unbelievable job with our players this offseason. You know, I’ve said it already here that we’re returning a lot of experience, but what’s really been impressive was the work that our guys have done. I think this will be the most player-led team that we’ve had so far in my time here at Oregon. You know, with that experience becomes new leadership roles. And a lot of guys have really rolled into those roles. We also have a couple new leaders on both sides of the ball.

You know, our four years here, we’ve had three guys go on to become power four head coaches. And we’re certainly excited for Coach Stein and Coach Lupoi and their new opportunities. But that creates a new opportunity for guys in our building and Chris Hampton and Drew Mehringer. You know, both these guys are all-stars in the profession. They both do an unbelievable job developing players. They understand scheme. They’re really good at connecting, and they’ve created, you know, some great memories in their position rooms, and they’ve done an unbelievable job hitting the ground running this offseason, having guys in your program that understand your culture, what you want to create. Those guys have been home runs so far and I’m really excited to see what they’ll accomplish this year.

A couple fun facts in the offseason, got to spend some unbelievable time with my family. We took seven players to Tokyo, Japan. If you haven’t been there, I encourage you to go there. I don’t know if all of our players enjoyed the sushi, but we certainly enjoyed the people. It was an unbelievable experience, an opportunity to showcase, you know, our football team, do a kid’s camp, do a coach’s clinic, and really just expose our players to a culture that we grew to love and really understand.

But the thing I always love about media day is this is a great indicator about what’s next. And we’re about to hop right into the middle of football season. I absolutely can’t wait for it. We’ve got a coaches retreat. When I get back this weekend, we’ll have our coaches retreat in central Oregon and then go hit the ground running as we attack fall camp.

But I’ll go ahead and open it up for questions.”

On Playing Teams a Second Time:

“Yeah great question. You know obviously it’s been it’s a tough league. I think that speaks volumes about our league, especially when you’re talking about repeat games within our league. We’ve got some unbelievable coaches, great teams. And there’s a lot of things we’ve studied with ourselves in this off season. Sometimes the ball has got to bounce the right way. Sometimes you can do stuff different schematically. I think we’ll take all those notes.

All the things that we’ve really studied about ourselves. We’ve studied some other teams that have won games in their second opportunity and we’re looking for our opportunity to be a team like that but it means you got to be clicking on all cylinders at the end of the year. Obviously Indiana had an unbelievable team last year I think everybody that played them got to see that and and certainly everybody that watched and then Ohio State the year before. So I’m excited about this group it’s a different level of experience that we have going into this year this group and a different a different coaching staff as well. So it should be a lot of fun.”

On Dylan Raiola Entering the Transfer Portal: (After this season)

“I mean, I think there’s always a looming threat, but not with Dylan. You know, I feel that Dylan chose Oregon knowing in advance what does it look like at Oregon, right? He wanted to sign up for an opportunity to be with us. We were very transparent throughout the process that there was a great chance that Dante could be back. Dylan’s done an unbelievable job changing his body, working really hard. He’s got unbelievable talent. He’s a really smart player that has the opportunity to get exposed to our system.

And the reality is that you’re only as strong as all your players. You need everybody to be a part of that. And Dylan’s a big part of the success that we’ll have this season, as well as every other quarterback in that room.”

On Five for Five Rule:

“Yeah I think we’ve always said the conversation if you’re good enough you’re old enough for us. And if guys are playing above the line football we want to find roles for them on our team and as you play in those roles your role grows if you perform. You know Jordan Davison is a great example for that. Last year for us, he started off as a short yardage back and became a guy that would carry the ball a lot for us.

That’s what we’re looking for. How can we expose them to that?

But now there is that decision that no longer has to be made. Do you preserve this guy’s red shirt, or do you go ahead and play him? Now we have the opportunity to play him, and they have an opportunity to help their team.”

On Keeping Starting Players:

“I was pretty excited. You know, nobody’s going to have higher expectations for our team than us.

We’re the guys in the building doing the work every single day. Certainly really proud of the team and the work that they’ve put in, but we have high expectations. We want to, we’ve got a lot that we want to accomplish. So having players like that only helps you. I think it speaks volumes of what they think of the culture at Oregon, what they want to be a part of. And a great recognition of, hey, I’ve got an opportunity to improve and grow.

And that’s one of our DNA traits. We’re about growth.”

On the Role of the Walk-On:

“I think for us it will always be a big part. And like I said, if you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Same goes with, you know, it doesn’t matter where you come from, right. Nothing is handed out to you at Oregon. You see a guy like Bryce (Boettcher), he started off playing baseball, he’s playing center field, he started for us as a safety, was an okay cover guy. And then all of a sudden he’s the guy that’s making a tackle all over the field. And we’re going to find a role for that guy we want to continue to find guys like that.

Every year we’ve had walk-ons that have been put on scholarship for us I hope that continues to be a big dynamic piece of our team and certainly the lifeblood of your program because those guys play really hard.”

On Team Chemistry and Eugene Opening a Waffle House:

“Oh my gosh. Waffle House sounds great. Waffle House sounds you know sounds fantastic. No. Yeah really for us you know football is a piece of it. But you know I hope the guys that walk into our program they walk away with lifelong lessons about what’s so much more. And I think the world thinks that everything’s really transactional right now when it comes to college football. And there’s certainly a piece of that. I think where we’ve been able to win is all the things that aren’t transactional, the relationships outside the building. The trip you know to the beach for a workout, the climb up Spencer’s Butte, this

fellowship in my house, the time away from ball. I think is something that’s really been a separator for us. Something we’ll always continue to do. Maybe maybe at some point we even take a trip down here to this, you know down to the Southeast, and visit a waffle house.”

On what Dante Can Add this Season:

“I have the same expectation for Dante that I have in every player on our team is to grow and continue to get better. You know and Dante understands the specifics of that. I won’t get into the specifics of that but this is a guy that’s that’s worn a lot of hats in our program. He came and he watched Dillon Gabriel for a year. He sat in that seat as our starting quarterback this past season. And now this is the opportunity to see that all mature and grow and where he’s really grown as a leader. That’s really shown up this off season, what he’s been able to do away and off the field is extremely impressive. The impact he’s made on the community, the impact he’s made on his teammates, but I’d love to see it all come together. And I think we go as our quarterback goes, right? And he’s certainly in a special position to help create that and make us a special team this year.”