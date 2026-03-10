Dan Lanning finalizes Oregon coaching staff after offseason coordinator departures

Monday night the Oregon football social media account announced Oregon’s updated coaching roster. This last offseason Lanning lost his coordinators along with a number of key coaching assistants. Not necessarily on-field assistants, but key personnel labeled as analysts and GA’s that do help with practices and game prep.

There were some returning faces and some expected announcements. There was also an old name from his playing days notably jumping on board with the Oregon coaching staff.

Here is a quick look at the names and roles for this Oregon coaching staff.

Offense:

Coordinator: Drew Mehringer

No surprise there as the expected move is made official by Oregon. Mehringer takes over for Will Stein and has been a member of the Oregon staff since Lanning arrived.

Quarterbacks: Koa Ka’ai

As mentioned here on ScoopDuck, the former Oregon player now fills the role working with quarterbacks. Although he played tight end in college, he has been working with the QB’s under Will Stein.

Running Backs: Ra’Shaad Samples

Makes his return for another season in the same role. Samples is also listed as Oregon’s assistant head coach.

Wide Receivers: Ross Douglas

Douglas is back for his second season in the same role at Oregon.

Tight Ends: Jack Smith

Smith is retained at Oregon and elevated to the tight ends role. Last season he was listed as a GA for the offense at Oregon.

Offensive Line: A’lique Terry

The leader of the law firm returns for another season.

Offensive Assistants:

QB’s – Jay Johnson

RB’s – Dane White, Jaleel Kindell

WR’s – Dante Ellington, Ryan Switzer

TE’s – Jay Johnson

OL – Ryan Walk, Mike Cavanaugh, George Moore, Justin Herron, Holden Whipple

OFF: AJ Traynor,

Defense:

Coordinator: Chris Hampton

No surprise here with Hampton being elevated following Lupoi’s departure. He will also work with the safeties.

Defensive Line: Tony Tuioti

Tuioti returns and is one of the original members of the Oregon coaching staff. He remains in the same position.

EDGE: Kam Araghi

Elevated from his defensive assistant role to take over the group Tosh Lupoi oversaw as DC.

ILB: Brian Michalowski

B-Mike is back once again working with his same group.

CB: Rashad Wadood

Wadood is back for another season in his same role as cornerbacks coach.

Defensive Assistants:

EDGE/DL: Rip Rowan, Teivis Tuioti, Josh Simmons

LB: Jake Stone

DB: Adam Barraza, Mike Harrison, Jamie Silva, Dante Bartee, Kyle Cogan

DEF: J.R. Reed

Special Teams

Coach: Joe Lorig

Assistant: Bailey McElwain