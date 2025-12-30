Dan Lanning Gives Keys to Victory, Final Thoughts Ahead of Orange Bowl: 'We've been a really good team when we start fast'

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are set to collide with the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Miami Gardens on New Year’s Day in a quarterfinal matchup. Head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Tuesday to give his keys to victory and final thoughts ahead of the 2026 Orange Bowl.

Below are some of his top quotes.

Opening statement

Lanning: Certainly excited to be here at the Orange Bowl. Definitely pumped to play a great Texas Tech team. Got a lot of respect for Coach McGuire and the job he does. We just wrapped up a practice, and enjoying our time so far in Miami.”

On keys to victory

Lanning: “Yeah, play our game. We’ve got two really good teams. Can’t go out there thinking about

making mistakes. Have to go out there and execute and do your job. Two explosive offenses, two defenses that have played really well throughout the season. But ultimately we’ve got an elite quarterback. We’ve got a team that plays really well together. We need that to show up in this game.”

On if it feels different preparing for a quarterfinal game

Lanning: “Yeah, definitely different. I think that’s been a benefit for our players, staying in sequence, in

rhythm. It’s a lot easier to maintain that rhythm for us. But definitely a difference.”

On coming off a big win, how much different it was than last year

Lanning: “We came off a big win from the Big Ten Championship the year before. It’s just a lot of time in

between. There isn’t a lot of time to think, which is good. In my opinion, playoff games should be played in sequential order and really quickly. I think that allowed for a little bit more of that rhythm this year for us, which is good.”

On how Oregon avoids feeding into Texas Tech’s +17 turnover margin

Lanning: “I think the biggest credit to that belongs to their defense and the way they attack the ball. Even when it might be credited as a missed tackle, that’s because they’re punching and attacking the ball. They do as good a job of anybody that we played in attacking the ball. We have to do a great job of protecting it. And then it’s kind of a competition between our defense and their defense on who can create takeaways.”

On Gary Bryant’s injury, bringing him back

Lanning: ‘Yeah, ultimately injuries this year have really played a part in our theme of the season, which is strength in numbers and being able to lean on guys that can go play winning football for you. We have a lot of guys that can do that, and we have coaches that are doing a good job of being able to adapt. When you get guys back, you want to figure out how you can get back in rhythm and be able to utilize those players. But it won’t change some of the things that we’ve been

able to create over the last few weeks.”

On overarching theme this week

Lanning: “Play your game, real simple. I’m not getting into our theme of the week, but ultimately go out there and execute the way you’re meant to do. What you’ve shown us a million times in practice, let it show up on the field.”

On if Evan Stewart had a setback

Lanning: “No, no setback. We just like moving Evan up and down so you guys talk about it instead of talking about our team.”

On advantage of Oregon having a game under their belt

Lanning: “Yeah, I think it helps you keep your rhythm, keep your rhythm when you get an opportunity to keep playing football. If you have a long break, it’s hard to keep the rhythm and the focus for your players.”

On importance of a strong start and landing the first punch

Lanning: “Yeah, one, Tech is a really strong team. Even if you look at them deep in the fourth quarter, they’ve really beat their teams by a heavy margin in the fourth quarter. So it’s about playing a fourth-quarter battle, but that starts with starting fast. We’ve been a really good team when we start fast. We’ve got to be a team that can play all four quarters in this game.”

On hardest part of long layoff last season

Lanning: “Yeah, just the time, maintaining focus, the transition, all the things that go on with the portal. At that time the portal was already open. A lot of things exist in that window that makes it difficult, but everybody is dealing with it.”

On the change in the playoff schedule

Lanning: “Yeah, I don’t have a problem with the byes. I think teams that are higher seeds deserve byes. I think where the big problem is is trying to wait to play the games for a long period of time. Whether there’s conference championship games or the end of the season ends at the end of the regular season, to me, games should be played every single week, every Saturday from there on out so, if there’s a bye, there’s no more than a two-week window waiting for a team to play.”