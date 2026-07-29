Dan Lanning named Evan Stewart the player he expects to take a leap in 2026: 'I'm excited to see what he can create'

There’s plenty for Duck fans to be excited about in 2026. A projected top-five NFL draft pick in Dante Moore returns to lead the offense. The entire starting defensive line, led by A’mauri Washington chose to run it back for one last ride. Oregon may have the first tight end off the board in next year’s draft in Jamari Johnson. I could go on and on. But 2026 also signifies the return of wide receiver Evan Stewart.

A knee injury sidelined the former 5-star recruit for the entire 2025 season and he’s finally healthy and ready to strap on the pads again after hauling in 48 passes for 613 yards and 5 touchdowns in 2024.

On Wednesday, Dan Lanning was asked on the Pat McAfee Show about a player that he expects to take a leap both on the field and in the locker room as a leader.

After admitting he hates questions like that, he leaned into his answer with conviction and confidence.

“I’m gonna actually give you a name this time. Normally I’d side-step it,” the head coach said. “Evan Stewart’s had a really good offseason. He was out for us last year, he was injured during the year. But I’m really excited about what Evan can bring to our team this year. We have a lot of great players, it’s unfair for me to pick one, but he’s had a great offseason. I’m excited to see what he can create this year.”

Stewart almost single-handedly took over in Oregon’s 32-31 win over Ohio State the last time he was healthy, torching the Buckeye defense for 149 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.

Even without Stewart, the Ducks offense was still one of the best in the sport in 2025. Ross Douglas‘ group took another hit after losing Malik Benson to the NFL, but the firepower is still there.

Fans have only been able to imagine how explosive an offense could be with Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan all on the field at the same time. And in just over a month that vision will come to life.

Moore quickly showed flashes of what made him a 5-star recruit, but battled some injuries and only played in nine of Oregon’s fifteen games, while McClellan developed his reputation one-handed acrobatics.

Stewart shook off some rust when he scored a touchdown in Oregon’s spring game and sprinted more than 50 yards untouched after catching a pass from Dylan Raiola.

“I still have a ways to go,” Stewart said of how he was feeling after the spring game in April. “It’s my last one, but I’ve been waiting to get to the spring game just so I could keep toning in on my leg. It’s just little things in my game earlier that I had that I still need to be there and I like in my game. So this time we’ll be able to double down on that. Other than that, I’ve been good.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound wideout’s combination of twitch, elite body control and great hands should make him one of Dante Moore’s favorite targets when the Ducks kick off the season on September 5 against Boise State in Eugene.