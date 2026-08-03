Dan Lanning on Dante Moore, Devon Jackson and What Oregon Needs to find in Fall camp

On Monday Oregon signaled the start of the 2026 season with its annual media days in Eugene. It’s a chance for media to interview Dan Lanning and many of the teams best players. As usual, true freshmen are typically not available for interviews at this time.

Dan Lanning opened things up with about 20 minutes of talking about the upcoming season and lessons learned from last year. Here are his comments with the video included below.

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On the RB Room:

“That’s a great thing to really highlight in general, and that’s kind of what I’m talking about with this team.

I don’t know that any of us knew that Jordan and Dierre’s role would become what it became last season at this point. Now, fast forward, obviously they both had huge roles in our team, and now they have a lot of experience too. They played a lot on ability. Now they’re getting the opportunity to play on what they know using the intelligence they have, the year in the system, and now going into year two we expect certainly really big things.

Then you have some other faces that are in that room now with Dink (Dajaun Riggs) that was injured a lot of last year that’s back. Simeon (Price) who joined us who’s had an unbelievable off-season. Brandon Smith who’s done a really good job. So it should be a good group. It’ll be a different group. We’ll have to figure out what our strengths are what our weaknesses are. And you lose some veteran leadership when you lose a guy like Noah (Whittington). But those guys have really learned a lot of those habits from knowing how he operated every day.”

On Comparing this team to the Georgia NC Team: (Pre Camp)

“You know, so far ago. I remember in that moment specifically and what that looks like going into Fall camp. I think we’re always, as a coach, you’re somewhat of a pessimist sometimes on what you’re really capable of, what you have, and you really just focus on problems. We had problems then that we wanted to fix at Georgia, no different than we have things that we want to fix right here at Oregon.

But both teams were certainly talented. Both teams had good experience coming back. So I think in that piece that we’re very similar.”

On Lessons Learned from Last Season:

“You know, you learn a lot of lessons in coaching every single year. And I wouldn’t say that I learned more last year in comparison to any other year from coaching. But just, you know, I think guys will meet the level of the expectations of the coaches in a lot of ways. We had a lot of young players that were able to contribute and help. And that’s because we gave them an avenue and an opportunity to go make an impact. So right now it’s about how fast we can find people that are above the line, that can play above the line football. And once we find that, those are guys that we have to figure out a way to get involved.”

On the Coaches Weekend:

“There were some great moments. We went to Central Oregon like we do every year for our staff retreat. And there was a lot of football in the first half of the day and some fellowship in the second half of the day, but we had a great time. A little whitewater rafting, some other stuff that happened as well, so it was fun to watch.”

Adapting to the Single Transfer Portal Window:

“I don’t know how much it changed it. You know, you get to the end of the Spring and you say, okay, this is who we got. You’ve got to work with the guys you have. You know, I think it created a little bit more of a focus on improvement rather than figuring out, okay, is this guy comfortable in his role? Does he want to leave? Does he want to stay? I think us having the chance to say, walk into the Spring, know who our team is in Spring ball and work with that team, you know, all Spring and Summer, I think it’s a huge benefit.

Obviously the negative is the portal opens while the season is still going on and you deal with that a little bit. So it doesn’t change the construction a ton. You know, even going in Spring last year, you want to build the best team you can possibly build before you get to Spring. And that’s no different, but you do then have the opportunity to say, okay, here’s a hole that maybe we want to fill. As a whole that maybe we want to look at where you can bring guys in that can make an impact, and that wasn’t the case this year.”

On Defining Success in Fall camp:

“Yeah, for us it’s improvement, right? Where guys step in, our guys making the same mistakes twice.

Again, do they understand the concepts that we’re trying to institute? Do our coaches really get comfortable in the roles that they’re wearing? We have a lot of new coaches that are wearing new roles than what they’ve worn in the past, you know, and making sure that we push those guys to level.

And then you’d love to leave fall camp healthy, right? That’s something you want to be able to accomplish and make sure you can go into the season, you know, with a full clip.”

On the Protect College Sports Act:

“Yeah, not really my lane. I’m just going to coach the team. It’s going to change. Football keeps changing. It’s going to keep changing.”

On the importance of Fellowship:

“Yeah, I always feel like connection, fellowship, like that’s a huge piece for us, right? And that doesn’t happen just in the summer. That doesn’t just happen in spring or even just in fall camp. That’s something we want to carry over. So we have to challenge ourselves to create those moments.”

On Theme for this Season:

“Yeah, not so much a theme more than, you know, a vision. Our group created a vision board. It’s called the Harada Method. It’s really used by Shohei Ohtani. When he was coming out of high school, and I think that’s something that we’re really focused on. Okay, what do we want to accomplish and what can we do today to get there?”

On Dante expanding vs sharpening:

“Incredible those two years of experience. Combination of both. I mean, I think with any great player, you always say, what are they capable of? What can they handle? And the more they can handle, the more you throw at them, right? You throw the kitchen sink at them and see what they can do. But on the same note, let’s not forget how we got here and what’s made him really good in the past. So every player is different. Dante has a ton of experience. We’re going to add wrinkles every single year on both sides of the ball and then special teams. So there’s new things that we haven’t done in the past that we’re going to do now.

There’s certainly a lot that Dante can handle, but then there’s times where you just really, hey, let’s just call inside zone and let him hand the ball off, right? Or let’s just throw four verts and let him take care of business there. So all the stress shouldn’t be applied to Dante, right? But he’s capable of a lot, so we’re going to give him a lot.”

On New Coordinator Hires being In-House:

“Yeah, there’s benefits. There’s positives and negatives to each one of those things, right? When you stay in-house, maybe you don’t create as many new ideas. I’m really excited about the new ideas that we’ve had brought with both those guys. How much of an adjustment? It’s an adjustment, but it’s one that we’ve been through. Two is a little bit different than one. But I think there’s always a lot of communication on coaching staffs that do a good job. And the key is how quickly can we all be on the same page?

There’s not drastic changes schematically in what we’re doing with the new hire. So now it’s more about experience and giving those guys the time and the opportunity to lead the coaches, lead the players, and go execute on the field.”

On Not Really Adding OL Transfers:

“Yeah I think you know one you look at coach Terry’s history and what he’s been able to do. The first year, as good as A’lique is, and I think he’s the best, if not one of the best, if not the best O-line coach in the nation, you look at the reality is we weren’t able to hit home runs on every position as we were recruiting early in this process, finding the guys that we can go compete for.

Now you’re finishing three years later since the league’s been here, and we’ve had three Joe Moore Award finalists O-lines with a lot of different people in those lineups. So we’ve attracted some really good players, guys that we have confidence in that we think can make a big impact. It’s a really hard position to go make an impact quick, right?

And you look back even to Josh Connerly, he played some as a freshman, but he played tight end at times. He’d be our sixth lineman, he’d rotate in. I think that this year could look a lot like this, where you have six, seven, eight guys even that are rotating in as players and their roles grow throughout the season based on how they do in their roles. But we had a lot of confidence in the guys that we had in that room that we didn’t need to reach as long as we continue to develop that talent.”

On the Benefits of the Japan Trip:

“Yeah, I think in a lot of ways, starting just with our players, the exposure to a different culture, the recognition of what else exists out there, how special a place like Japan and Tokyo are. And even though there might be differences, there’s some really unique things you can learn there. For us as a program, I think there’s a lot of benefits in the exposure that we get over there and creating some worldwide fans in Japan. No reason we can’t be their favorite college football team. And then the opportunity to just fellowship. Again, we talk about how connection’s important. The chance to play a little football while we’re over there, but also get exposed to some unique things.”

On Finding an Identity in Fall Camp:

“I think that ultimately for us, our culture and what we’ve been over the previous years has helped form kind of that identity. The key is to solidify it throughout fall camp. What’s won games for us in the past has to be the same thing that wins games for us in the future. Our ability to tackle well, our ability to block, execute plays at a high level. So that’s what you refine. It doesn’t necessarily change the picture of who we are. There’ll be little things here on each side of the ball that maybe look a little bit different.

But if you don’t block well, it doesn’t matter, right? If you don’t tackle well, it doesn’t matter. So it’s really about fundamentals, technique, and effort that we have to maximize in fall camp.”

On the New Practice Facility:

“Yeah, I think ultimately it gets everybody anxious and excited when it is done. Every day you drive up here and you see it, you know, you’re like, I can’t wait to be using that thing. There’s modifications this year, just like there was last year. We do have some temporary fields that we’re able to use now out there. They’re not full fields. When that’s all done, it’s going to completely change the program from a standpoint of, I think it’ll be one-on-one. I don’t think anybody in the nation will have anything that quite compares to what we’ll have there. And that certainly helps in recruiting. That certainly helps in development, and that’s the goal of that entire facility is to make the best options possible for our players and their growth.”

On Adapting Personnel to Scheme:

“Yeah, a combination of both. Again, we’ll have some different personnel groups that we haven’t had in the past based on trying to figure out how we can highlight players, put them in good positions. Some of it’s scheme. I mean, there’s a lot of things that we did differently last year with Dylan Thieneman that we haven’t done in the past because we felt it fit his skill set really well. So it’ll be a combination. We’ve done some of that in the offseason. Now you test some of that theory a little bit in fall camp. We’ve tested some of that theory in spring ball, but certainly that’ll be a piece of it this fall.”

On Devon Jackson:

“We’re going to be a really good team if Devon’s able to play the way he’s capable of. And he’s always had a unique skill set, but he just wasn’t himself as he went into last season. And he missed spring ball.

You know, he’s had a really good offseason. He’s been able to be healthy throughout it. He’s shown a lot of great leadership skills. And he has some experience. He’s a guy that’s been here longer than a lot of these other guys. So excited for Devon, for him to be healthy and go attack fall camp. But the work he’s done this offseason is going to certainly be a big benefit.”

On the Harada Method:

“We work kind of hand-in-hand with Corey Schaefer, who’s worked with our team in some of our messaging, some of our stuff that we do in the offseason. The Harada method is something that I was kind of studying before and then Corey and I both actually sent it to each other so it kind of worked out was like okay this might be something we want to surround some of our thought process and it started a little bit with our leadership group when we did our leadership retreat went through it and kind of built out some of our vision boards. Some of our players have done the same thing individually but yeah it kind of grew from there.”

“Yeah, I just think it’s really hard when you create new rules, create new rules, create new rules. You can’t ever put the toothpaste back in the tube. You know, I think that’s a challenge. But I do enjoy the challenge of everybody has to adapt. Can we be the team that adapts better than anyone else? I just think the reality is that things will continue to change. So let’s continue to be a team that can adapt.”

One Word on Teams Mindset:

“So many words to choose from. Probably hungry, but I’ve probably said that before. Like this group’s hungry, you know, to get out there and work. That’d probably be the word that I would use to describe it.

Appreciate it.”